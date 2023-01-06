Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton
REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
nwestiowa.com
Jeffrey Woodman, 75, formerly of Sheldon
NAVARRE, FL—Jeffrey Lewis Woodman of Navarre, Florida, passed away at his brothers’ home in Navarre, Florida on Dec. 30, 2022. He was the son of Norman and Lorraine Woodman formerly of Sheldon, Iowa. Jeff was raised in Archer and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1965. He attended...
nwestiowa.com
Outstanding VNU staffer honored
SHELDON—The first time Becky Klemme stepped foot on the campus of Village Northwest Unlimited in Sheldon in 1978, she didn’t know her new job would become a lifelong career. Becky, who is 66, grew up in Sheldon, and after she graduated from Sheldon High School, she began to...
Stray of the Day: Meet Dexter
This is Dexter, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, silver tabby kitten.
Cats make their debut at Sioux City’s first and only cat cafe
Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
nwestiowa.com
Eugene Schutt, 86, Alton
ALTON—Mr. Eugene Schutt, age 86, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Mark Haverdink officiating.
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
nwestiowa.com
New children's books from area author
LAURENS—Joan Enockson didn’t set out to become an author of children’s books. “It was nothing I ever aspired to do,” the 54-year-old said. “I was a musician, not a writer.”. Enockson lives in Laurens, but she has ties to Sioux Center. She moved to Sioux...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County gets request from senior care group
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors juggled their schedule to accommodate their regular meeting, drainage district discussions and a closed session for union negotiations when they met on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Stacia Timmer, chief operating officer of Elderbridge Agency on Aging who is based in Spencer, reviewed her organization’s...
Sioux Center opens new indoor sports facility
The 118,000 sqaure foot complex has fields for softball, baseball, football, as well as soccer.
nwestiowa.com
LaDonn Gruis, 85, formerly of Little Rock
ADRIAN, MN—LaDonn Kay Gruis, 85, Adrian, MN, formerly of Little Rock, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Baptist Church in Adrian, MN. Burial will be at Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year
SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
Cherokee, January 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man arrested for meth in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in Sheldon on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; violating windshield and window requirements; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
