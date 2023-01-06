ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schertz, TX

fox7austin.com

Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen

SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

