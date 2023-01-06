Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
Hays CISD families put up billboard with faces of students who died from fentanyl
Just one week into 2023 and a Hays CISD student is dead from a fentanyl overdose. The news comes as a group of parents unveiled a fentanyl awareness billboard that's next to I-35 in Kyle.
fox7austin.com
3 arrested in connection to East Austin party shooting that injured 3 victims: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding more information on an East Austin shooting that injured three people earlier this week. Police said on Jan. 3, at 1:09 a.m., the department received multiple calls reporting a house party, shots fired, people...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested after sending explicit online messages to underage girl
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of sending explicit messages online to a 15-year-old girl and trying to meet with her in person is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Jonathan Corona, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor. Police said Corona was messaging the...
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
KSAT 12
VFW Commander says antique rifles used for veterans’ funerals were stolen
SAN ANTONIO – A Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander is looking for two people accused of stealing several antique rifles used in veteran funeral ceremonies. Two men wearing caps and masks used tools to break open a steel door at VFW Post 8397, located in the 2500 block of W. Southcross, according to the commander at the post.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Deputies searching for suspect who shot, killed two people in West Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were fatally shot in West Bexar County overnight and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working to track down the suspect responsible. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias. Details on the incident are limited,...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
KSAT 12
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
Woman seeks help after being shot, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman told police she was shot at a bar after arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to San Antonio police. The 19-year-old woman went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg at 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Santa Rosa Street.
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
Two people dead after shooting on far west side
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting on the far west side Friday night, according to BCSO. The incident occurred at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias around 9:55 p.m. Police arrived on the scene after a shooting was reported and a vehicle was observed leaving...
