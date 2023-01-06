Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team took down Purdue, 37-6, inside Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday. Sunday’s victory marks the Hawkeyes’ 34th consecutive dual win over Purdue and puts them at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. “It’s on to Northwestern,”...
Daily Iowan
No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball bounces back with road win at No. 14 Michigan
No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball recovered well from its first conference loss with a 94-85 win at No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot lights out, going 59.4 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes’ 94 points is the most any opponent has laid on the Wolverines this season.
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini. Iowa’s No....
Daily Iowan
Tony Cassioppi propels Iowa men’s wrestling over Illinois in Big Ten opener
Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi propelled the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over Illinois on Friday in the Big Ten season-opener. The dual was knotted at 19 heading into the heavyweight bout. Cassioppi, Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pounder, forced Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski into disqualification when a fifth stalling warning was given with 1:03 remaining in the third period. Cassioppi mustered two takedowns and a four-point near fall to lead 12-0 before the stall-out call was issued.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 Hotels in Indianapolis with Private Hot Tubs | Hotel Options Throughout the City
There are a large number of hotels in the Indianapolis area that include rooms that come complete with their own individual hot tubs. And all of this is a direct result of the fact that Indianapolis has gained such a strong reputation for being the place to go for the ideal weekend getaway.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indianapolis
Indianapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indianapolis.
Daily Iowan
UI student among finalists for vacant city council position
The Iowa City City Council named seven finalists to fill a vacant council position following Janice Weiner’s resignation on Nov. 9 to represent Iowa Senate District 45. The council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday during a special meeting, and the candidate selected will join the council for the remainder of the meeting.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
