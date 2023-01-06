ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team took down Purdue, 37-6, inside Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday. Sunday’s victory marks the Hawkeyes’ 34th consecutive dual win over Purdue and puts them at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. “It’s on to Northwestern,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini. Iowa’s No....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Tony Cassioppi propels Iowa men’s wrestling over Illinois in Big Ten opener

Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi propelled the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over Illinois on Friday in the Big Ten season-opener. The dual was knotted at 19 heading into the heavyweight bout. Cassioppi, Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pounder, forced Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski into disqualification when a fifth stalling warning was given with 1:03 remaining in the third period. Cassioppi mustered two takedowns and a four-point near fall to lead 12-0 before the stall-out call was issued.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI student among finalists for vacant city council position

The Iowa City City Council named seven finalists to fill a vacant council position following Janice Weiner’s resignation on Nov. 9 to represent Iowa Senate District 45. The council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday during a special meeting, and the candidate selected will join the council for the remainder of the meeting.
IOWA CITY, IA
vincennespbs.org

Linton has the cheapest gas in the state

The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy