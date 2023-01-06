Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Linda Murphy
Linda P. Murphy, 71, of Fort Scott, passed away Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, at home. She was born January 21, 1951, in Torrington, Wyoming, the daughter of Wilbur W. “Red” Metcalf and Raymoleen P. (Lay) Metcalf. She was the oldest of three girls and fourth of their twelve children. She attended school in Torrington, Wyoming, Scottsbluff and Bridgeport, Nebraska, and Twin Lakes and Longmont, Colorado.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Mary “Zibbie” Grove
Mary Elizabeth “Zibbie” Grove, 97, formerly of Fort Scott, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at Kingswood Manor, Kansas City, Missouri. She was born September 28, 1925, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin Hezekiah Coe, Sr., and. Katherine Lucille (Bittner) Coe. She married Charles...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
fortscott.biz
New Electric Transmission Line Will Travel Through Bourbon County
An electric utility business wants to get feedback on a proposed transmission line that will going through the county. NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest (NEET Southwest) is hosting a public meeting in Fort Scott on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main. “A series of...
fortscott.biz
City of Uniontown Agenda for Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Minutes of December 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting. Treasurers Report, Monthly Transaction Report & Accounts Payables. Resolution 2023-0110-1 – 2023 GAAP Waiver. Destruction of records for 2012 and prior.
Eastern Kansas woman sentenced, must pay $500k for mistreatment of elder
A Fort Scott, Kansas, woman was sentenced by a judge after pleading no contest to a mistreatment of an elder person charge.
koamnewsnow.com
Mail truck overturns
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
koamnewsnow.com
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
fourstateshomepage.com
Human remains identified in Colorado as former Joplin resident
KSNF/KODE — Officials confirm skeletal remains found in Colorado are those of a former Joplin man, who went missing back in 2021. Here is a link to our previous coverage of this case. Hikers in Colorado discovered the remains on September 25th of last year in the area of...
fourstateshomepage.com
You could receive $10k for donating blood
JOPLIN, Mo. — January is National Blood Donor Month a time to give thanks to those who donate blood. And, the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is celebrating with a special 56-Day Challenge. It encourages people to donate once every 56 days. It also gives them a chance to win up to $5,000 dollars.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas Mansion available for rent on Airbnb and VRBO
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the oldest houses in southeast Kansas is now back open for business. The Miller Mansion in Pittsburg dates back to 1909 and was the first home in Pittsburg to have electricity as well as phone service. Katie Gilkey with TK Rentals says the structure...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
KCTV 5
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
kggfradio.com
Fort Scott Woman Sentenced for Elder Abuse
A Fort Scott woman has been sentenced to prison in an elder abuse case. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder and ordered to serve 32 months in a Department of Corrections facility and has to pay more than $500,000 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
