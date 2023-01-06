Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers win 10th straight, secure No. 2 seed
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have never been hotter heading into the postseason. But their 10-game win streak, which set a franchise record for consecutive victories to end of the regular season, means little now with the NFL playoffs set to begin. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 2...
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
49ers display heartwarming support for Hamlin, Bills in Week 18
The 49ers are joining the NFL's efforts to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in heartwarming fashion. San Francisco outlined the number three in red paint at the 30-yard line at Levi's Stadium for Hamlin, who wears No. 3 for the Bills. Additionally, 49ers players warmed up for their tilt against the Arizona Cardinals in shirts that read "Love for Damar."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals playoff fate could be decided by coin toss
CINCINNATI — The fact that a coin flip could control the playoff destiny of the Cincinnati Bengals, champions of the AFC North, is not sitting well with the team's fans. If the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens inside a raucous Paycor Stadium on Sunday, then all may be forgiven.
NBC Sports
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season
The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
4 bold predictions for Bengals in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Ravens
In the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens. With a 12-4 record and the AFC North title, the Bengals earned the No. 3 seed. The Ravens, meanwhile, finished as the No. 6 seed. This wild card game will be a rematch of Week 18 when the Bengals defeated the Ravens 27-16 in Cincinnati. For the first round of the playoffs, they will return to Paycor Stadium. We anticipate that quarterback Lamar Jackson will play after missing several weeks due to a knee injury. Take note, however, that earlier in the year, the Ravens also defeated the Bengals, 19-17. That said, let’s look at our Bengals 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions after their Week 18 win.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX,...
Report: Bengals believed they would finish game against Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals are openly upset with the plan the NFL has enacted for this year’s postseason, and their frustration may have begun with the lack of communication regarding whether their game against the Buffalo Bills would resume. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Bengals were informed at one point by a... The post Report: Bengals believed they would finish game against Bills appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
Ravens announce inactives for Week 18 matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season. The Wildcard Round starts next week and the Ravens look to build momentum. Only the top seed gets a bye in the playoffs, which the Kansas City Chiefs already secured.
Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Rumors Following Packers’ Season Finale Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers (8-9) quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make following his team’s 20-16 defeat to the Detroit... The post Aaron Rodgers Fuels Retirement Rumors Following Packers’ Season Finale Loss to Lions appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation
With a possible shot at capturing a second consecutive NFC East title heading into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5)... The post Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation appeared first on Outsider.
Report: Broncos ask permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn about HC job
For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos and Dan Quinn are going to see if they’re a match. The Broncos have once again requested permission to speak with the Cowboys defensive coordinator about their open head coaching position, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The two...
NBC Sports
Report: Why Patriots suspended Jack Jones, Jake Bailey
The New England Patriots suspended two players ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey were moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended by club list on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire. That means they were suspended by the team and will not be paid their base salary or count toward roster limits while on the list. The move is retroactive to Dec. 31.
NBC Sports
49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
