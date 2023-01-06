Read full article on original website
EC boys, girls schedules set for remainder of season
With repairs expected to begin soon on the East Clinton High School gym floor, the boys and girls basketball schedules have been updated. According to EC athletic director Jeremy McGraw, the remaining schedules are:. • Today, girls versus Bethel-Tate at Wilmington. • Jan 10, boys at Williamsburg. • Jan 12,...
WC pair competes in St. Louis Bongo Bayly Open
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Wilmington College wrestling team had two individuals compete at the Jim Bongo Bayly Open hosted by Maryville University Saturday. In the 165-pound weight class, Adrian Salamone lost twice by pins to a pair of wrestlers from Maryville. In the 285-pound weight class, Mo Sissoko...
6 champions lead Hurricane to Bellbrook title
BELLBROOK — With six weight-class champions, the Wilmington High School wrestling team coasted to a win Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. “We had a great weekend all around,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We placed in all 14 weight classes. Our team has been really working hard over the break and putting in the work. We had many enter the tournament trying out some new weight classes. It’s the first we have gotten to try out this new lineup on the road.”
Matthew Butcher is a student at Ohio University and covers basketball for the News Journal.
GREENFIELD — Dakota Collom had a hot night on his way to 30 points but McClain overpowered East Clinton to the tune of a 62-46 Saturday night victory at GMHS. The Astros remain winless at 0-12. They will have yet another opportunity to get their first overall and first SBAAC victory when they travel to Williamsburg Tuesday.
BBK Final: New Richmond 71, Wilmington 63
WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Luke Blessing and New Richmond’s Luke Abbott both hit the 30-point mark, but it was Abbott’s team who went on a 28-4 second half run to get the victory, 71-63, on Friday night at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane fall to 3-7 overall,...
Late push propels Quakers to 76-66 win over Pioneers
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team out-rebounded Marietta College 50-35 and outscored the Pioneers 43-30 in the second half en route to a 76-66 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. The win was the Quakers’ first over Marietta in the previous nine...
Trio of Wildcats second at Kearns Invitational
MADEIRA — Blanchester was fourth and Clinton-Massie fifth Saturday at the Bob Kearns Invitational wrestling tournament at Madeira High School. Great Crossing won the tournament with 296.5 points while Oakwood was second (179), Madeira third (171), Blanchester fourth (170.5) and Clinton-Massie fifth (125.5). East Clinton competed in the tournament...
BBK Final: Felicity 60, East Clinton JV 31
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Felicity Friday night, 60-31, at the EC gym. The Astros led 11-8 after one quarter but were outscored 23-9 in the second. Aiden Warner led East Clinton with eight points. SUMMARY. Jan 6, 2023. @East...
BBK Final: Goshen 62, Clinton-Massie 47
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by its top two scorers, Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie 62-47 Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball at Brian P. Mudd Court. Caden Zeinner and Conner Moore are among the top scorers in the SBAAC and they combined for 46 points in pushing the Warriors to 7-4 on the year. Goshen is 3-1 in the American.
BBK Final: Blanchester JV 46, Bethel-Tate 43
BLANCHESTER — Blanchester had a big second quarter and then had to hold off Bethel-Tate Friday night for a 46-43 junior varsity boys basketball win at the BHS gym. Ayden Basham had 17 points for the Wildcats, including eight in the second quarter when the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 16-4.
Warriors extend win streak to 4, beat Wildcats
BLANCHESTER — Goshen went on a 15-2 run the last half of the first quarter on its way to 26 first-quarter points and an 80-57 victory at Blanchester Saturday. After a tie and three lead changes the first four minutes of the game, Goshen (8-4) turned an 11-10 advantage into a 26-12 cushion after a quarter.
