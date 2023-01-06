Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Remains found in 1997 in Lake Michigan ID'd as Chicago woman
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — Police say human remains found in 1997 along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in western Michigan have been identified as those of a Chicago woman last seen weeks earlier at a Wisconsin beachfront park. Michigan State Police said Monday that forensic experts relying on advanced DNA analyses confirmed in December that the remains are those of Dorothy Lynn Ricker. Ricker, then 26, was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997, sitting on a bench at a Wisconsin lakefront park by officers with the St. Francis Police Department. Twenty-five days later, her unidentified remains were found along the lake in western Michigan’s Manistee County. The remains could not be identified at that time.
wcn247.com
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Pritzker leaned on a variety of financial successes during his second gubernatorial campaign last fall, in which he received 55% of the vote over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey publicly invited Pritzker to join him in signing a pledge to serve a full term if elected governor. Pritzker says he's not planning a White House run. The governor turns 58 this month.
wcn247.com
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Laura Kelly is preparing to be sworn in for a second term as Kansas governor. She is facing a skeptical, Republican-led Legislature and a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials are scheduled to take their oaths of office in a ceremony at noon Monday that includes her inaugural address. She’s often used her major public speeches to promote bipartisanship. The ceremony also will cap a big political comeback for new Attorney General Kris Kobach. He has built a national reputation by advocating strict immigration and election laws but lost the 2018 governor’s race to Kelly and then a GOP primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
wcn247.com
Californians gird for more rain, snow, potential floods
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians are steeling for more rain from the latest of a series of powerful storms sweeping the state. The storms have already shuttered schools, toppled trees, flooded roads and left tens of thousands without power. Sacramento schools canceled classes Monday, with six campuses without electricity. For days, California has been walloped by Pacific storms. Two more are expected to drop heavy rainfall on the coast and snow in the mountains in the next couple of days. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.
Comments / 0