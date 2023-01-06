Read full article on original website
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23
New faces and changes coming for Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be a few changes and new faces coming to the Arkansas legislature when lawmakers convene on Jan. 9 for the 94th General Assembly. Over one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will be new faces. Some legislators are moving from the House to the Senate while others are leaving due to term limits and the challenges that come with the job.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
Gov.-elect Sanders: 'I want to be the chief salesperson of Arkansas'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders kicked off a series of inaugural events with "Freedom Fest" at The Hall in Little Rock on Saturday. The event marked the beginning of several activities leading into her inauguration, which is scheduled for Jan. 10. Dozens of Arkansans gathered...
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
South Arkansas residents receive appointments
Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday appointed several South Arkansas residents to government positions -- his final appointments as governor. They include the following. Karrie Jamison, Nashville, to the Arkansas State Board of Dental Examiners. Term expires on September 1, 2027. Reappointment. Dr. Christine Holt, Hope, to the Criminal Justice Institute...
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Gov-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders inaugural celebration to include Justin Moore, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the lineup that will perform at her inaugural events this Saturday and it included names like Justin Moore, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Joe Nichols.
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
$300,000 total funds for Missouri non-profits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT) - This cold season has swimming and water activities on everyone’s mind as we count the days til summer, but one state is taking it a step further to prepare for the warm weather. On Friday, Jan. 6 the State of Missouri announced a new...
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State. According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales. Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
