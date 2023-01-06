Read full article on original website
Josephine Perry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Perry, 94 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health – St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Josephine was born May 17, 1928 to the parents of Oris Huff and Gertha (Morton) Huff in the southern...
David Harris, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “No greater gift to receive than to be at rest in the presence of our Lord and Savior”. On Sunday, December 25, 2022, our Heavenly Father dispatched His angels to come and usher His child, David Harris, Sr., to a heavenly rest. David was...
John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
Marc S. Ucchino, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marc S. Ucchino, 69, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, January 6, 2023. Marc was born February 17, 1953, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic M. and Philomena “Mamie” Wallace Ucchino. He grew up in Middlefield, where...
Beatrice E. Small, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. Small, 82, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. She was born September 14, 1940, in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clyde Russell and the late Olive (North) Russell. She retired as the...
Deborah McCoy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah McCoy, 71, of 2249 Wick Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:37 p.m. at Austintown Healthcare Center. She was born March 18, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Howard and Ola Jordan McCoy. Deborah was employed...
Lavonne Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Lavonne Johnson, 73, departed this life Tuesday January 3, 2023 at her home. Lavonne was born March 7, 1949 in Buena Vista, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton, Sr. and Castene Willis-Baskin. She was a graduate of East High School. Lavonne worked as a literature...
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
Donna Ann (Fabian) Stas, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Donna Ann Stas, age 73, of Austintown, passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 15, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Wilda Mae (Payne) Fabian. Donna attended East High School.
Joan Schell Brennan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Schell Brennan passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 88. Joan was born January 2, 1935 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Homer and Dorothy Weisen Schell. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1952, she continued her studies at Carnegie...
Fredrick Arthur Friedrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023. Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in. Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from...
James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
Michelle “Mikey” Ann Hollinger, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Michelle Ann Hollinger, 61, of Campbell Ohio, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. Ms Hollinger was born July 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Ethel McMullen Hollinger. She was...
Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth R. Woolard, Sr., 78 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1944 in Enterprise, West Virginia, the son of Charles and Ida Woolard Robinson. He was employed by...
Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogers – Izola “Zoe” L. Oesch, age 96, of Rogers, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Care Center, Alliance. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Negley, daughter of the late William and Alice Cooley Dyke. Zoe was a...
Linda Marie Loth, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Loth passed away at her residence on Friday December 23, 2022. She was born October 13, 1961, in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania. daughter of the late Joseph L. and Lillian Smulick Nagy, who later made their home in Austintown. Linda received her GED and...
Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief stay at Heritage Manor Nursing, Richard Harold “Dick” Eddy, of Washingtonville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022. Dick was born on the 27th of October, 1927, to Harold Sidney...
Thomas M. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Brown, 77, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Thomas was born in Youngstown on March 26, 1945, son of the late Charles. W. and Marie (Baker) Brown, Sr. After his...
