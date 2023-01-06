Read full article on original website
2023 Knox County Land Bank goals include west-end flood plain study
MOUNT VERNON — A flood plain study for the city's West End is one of the goals the Knox County Land Bank has set for 2023. The City of Mount Vernon has earmarked $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for the study. Land Bank Vice President Sam Filkins...
Knox County 2023 non-general fund budget tops $66.3 million
MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County commissioners adopted on Thursday a 2023 non-general fund budget of slightly more than $66 million. The non-general fund is comprised of non-discretionary, or dedicated, funds. The money in the fund comes from levies; state, federal, and local grants; special revenue sources such as ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act); and other revenue streams that are designated for a specific purpose.
Italian family weathered both success and tragedy in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON -- Browsing through old newspapers, I recently came across a name that stands out among Knox County names not just for its length, but its distinctly national feel: Schiappacasse. In a county largely populated by people of British or German ancestry, the name sticks out.
Simonson Construction offers directional drilling and underground utility services
MOUNT VERNON -- Simonson Construction Services, Inc. is excited to offer directional drilling and underground utility services to North Central Ohio and beyond. Directional drilling allows for minimal disruption of roadways, sidewalks, landscaping and finished lawn areas while installing the vital utilities that support your business. This method offers precise...
4 Danville FFA members receive first jacket
DANVILLE -- The FFA jacket is one of the most recognizable aspects of the FFA Organization. The jacket is a symbol of being part of something bigger than yourself in an organization that exemplifies leadership and career development. The blue corduroy jacket was created in Fredericktown, in 1933 by Dr....
Music class is ESC superintendent’s passion
MOUNT VERNON -- Sometimes special effort is a requirement; other times, it is the product of love. For Timm Mackley, superintendent of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC) it is the latter, the blending of his love of music and his commitment to the students he serves. Each morning, shortly...
11 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Jan. 3
MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 11 guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Jan. 3, 2023. Roy Wilson, 66 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $500 fine, serve 90 days in jail, with 87 days suspended, placed him on two years of community control with the following conditions: attend and complete a 72-hour driver intervention program, and suspended his operator’s license for one year.
Putting it all together: New Philadelphia overwhelms Mansfield
New Philadelphia's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Mansfield during a 62-42 blowout in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 6. New Philadelphia drew first blood by forging a 11-6 margin over Mansfield after the first quarter.
Mansfield Senior alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth
MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
Mt. Gilead mauls Cardington-Lincoln in strong effort
Mt. Gilead handled Cardington-Lincoln 53-33 in an impressive showing on January 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Mt Gilead faced off on January 29, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School. Click here for a recap.
‘He’s a gamer': Bean leads Freddies past Centerburg in pivotal KMAC clash
CENTERBURG -- Luke Bean knows what it feels like to play in big games. A four-year basketball and baseball player at Fredericktown, he’s seen the big stage. He’s played for conference, district and regional titles. He’s felt the heat and the pressure and the noise associated with high-level competition.
Knox County Sheriff's Reports: Jan. 5-6
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Mt. Gilead collects victory over Cardington-Lincoln
Mt. Gilead knocked off Cardington-Lincoln 66-51 on January 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Mt Gilead and Cardington-Lincoln faced off on January 28, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School. For results, click here.
Christian Stone Wiles
Christian Stone Wiles, 23, of Fredericktown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1999 in Mount Vernon to Richard Wiles II and Melissa Baxter. Christian was a farmer by trade and enjoyed anything mechanical, collecting antique mowers and fishing. He was a wonderful...
East Knox's convoy passes Danville
East Knox dumped Danville 47-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Danville and East Knox faced off on December 22, 2021 at East Knox High School. For more, click here.
Marion Harding designs winning blueprint against Ontario
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Harding will take its 63-47 victory over Ontario in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Marion Harding and Ontario faced off on February 11, 2022 at Ontario High School. For more, click here.
Galion cancels check from Highland
Galion had its hands full but finally brushed off Highland 58-48 on January 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Highland and Galion faced off on December 21, 2021 at Highland High School. Click here for a recap.
River Valley rides to cruise-control win over Galion
River Valley earned a convincing 63-13 win over Galion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 6. The first quarter gave River Valley a 17-4 lead over Galion.
Norwalk knocks out victory beat against Columbian
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 52-37 against Columbian in Ohio girls basketball action on January 6. Last season, Norwalk and Columbian squared off with January 7, 2022 at Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Fredericktown collects skin-tight win against Centerburg
Fredericktown weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 59-50 victory against Centerburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 6. The last time Centerburg and Fredericktown played in a 44-39 game on February 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
