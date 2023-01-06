ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox Pages

Knox County 2023 non-general fund budget tops $66.3 million

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County commissioners adopted on Thursday a 2023 non-general fund budget of slightly more than $66 million. The non-general fund is comprised of non-discretionary, or dedicated, funds. The money in the fund comes from levies; state, federal, and local grants; special revenue sources such as ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act); and other revenue streams that are designated for a specific purpose.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Simonson Construction offers directional drilling and underground utility services

MOUNT VERNON -- Simonson Construction Services, Inc. is excited to offer directional drilling and underground utility services to North Central Ohio and beyond. Directional drilling allows for minimal disruption of roadways, sidewalks, landscaping and finished lawn areas while installing the vital utilities that support your business. This method offers precise...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

4 Danville FFA members receive first jacket

DANVILLE -- The FFA jacket is one of the most recognizable aspects of the FFA Organization. The jacket is a symbol of being part of something bigger than yourself in an organization that exemplifies leadership and career development. The blue corduroy jacket was created in Fredericktown, in 1933 by Dr....
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Music class is ESC superintendent’s passion

MOUNT VERNON -- Sometimes special effort is a requirement; other times, it is the product of love. For Timm Mackley, superintendent of the Knox Educational Service Center (ESC) it is the latter, the blending of his love of music and his commitment to the students he serves. Each morning, shortly...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

11 found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Jan. 3

MOUNT VERNON –Judge John Thatcher found 11 guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Jan. 3, 2023. Roy Wilson, 66 of Mount Vernon, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $500 fine, serve 90 days in jail, with 87 days suspended, placed him on two years of community control with the following conditions: attend and complete a 72-hour driver intervention program, and suspended his operator’s license for one year.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Mansfield Senior alumna pens biography on John Wilkes Booth

MANSFIELD — Kati Magda doesn't remember when or how she became obsessed with Abraham Lincoln, but her fascination with America's 16th president was far from a childhood phase. She owns three bookcases of Lincoln biographies. She has posters of him hanging on her walls. She has his signature tattooed...
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Mt. Gilead mauls Cardington-Lincoln in strong effort

Mt. Gilead handled Cardington-Lincoln 53-33 in an impressive showing on January 7 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Mt Gilead faced off on January 29, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School. Click here for a recap.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Knox Pages

Christian Stone Wiles

Christian Stone Wiles, 23, of Fredericktown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born on July 5, 1999 in Mount Vernon to Richard Wiles II and Melissa Baxter. Christian was a farmer by trade and enjoyed anything mechanical, collecting antique mowers and fishing. He was a wonderful...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

East Knox's convoy passes Danville

East Knox dumped Danville 47-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Danville and East Knox faced off on December 22, 2021 at East Knox High School. For more, click here.
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Marion Harding designs winning blueprint against Ontario

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Harding will take its 63-47 victory over Ontario in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Marion Harding and Ontario faced off on February 11, 2022 at Ontario High School. For more, click here.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Galion cancels check from Highland

Galion had its hands full but finally brushed off Highland 58-48 on January 7 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Highland and Galion faced off on December 21, 2021 at Highland High School. Click here for a recap.
GALION, OH
Knox Pages

Norwalk knocks out victory beat against Columbian

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Norwalk still prevailed 52-37 against Columbian in Ohio girls basketball action on January 6. Last season, Norwalk and Columbian squared off with January 7, 2022 at Columbian High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
NORWALK, OH
Knox Pages

Fredericktown collects skin-tight win against Centerburg

Fredericktown weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 59-50 victory against Centerburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 6. The last time Centerburg and Fredericktown played in a 44-39 game on February 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

