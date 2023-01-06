ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings miss the mark but get so much more

Even though the Minnesota Vikings (13-4) had hire aspirations going into today, they still accomplished what’s most important. Finishing the regular season with a win heading into the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the road last weekend at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Taking away any shot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Nemesis Hints Goodbye

The Vikings have created a handful of rivalries in six decades, but only a few have bothered them as much as the current quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. And Aaron Rodgers, one of the all-time great players in NFL history, may no longer be a problem for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Playmaker Returns

It’s official — the Minnesota Vikings will welcome Irv Smith back, activating the 24-year-old tight end just in time for Sunday’s Week 18 date with the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted Friday, “The Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from IR, coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Can End it With a Laugher

All season long the Minnesota Vikings record has been called into question. They currently have 12 wins and are going to host a home playoff game. They have been the best team in the NFC North division, and have one of the better records in the NFL. The problem is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins Insider Defends Potential Free Agent Target

The Minnesota Twins have recently checked in on the availability of veteran right-hander Michael Wacha. Wacha, 31, enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Boston Red Sox, winning 11 games and posting an ERA of 3.32 in 23 starts. While injuries remained a concern, Wacha was the Red Sox’s most consistent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears Live on 01/08

On Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) will play the Chicago Bears (3-13). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, January 8 1:00 PM EST. TV:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.

