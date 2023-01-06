The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO