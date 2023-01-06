The Charlie's Angels star spoke with PEOPLE about working in fashion and appearing on HSN to share her newest designs Jaclyn Smith knows a thing or two about clothes. The Charlie's Angels star has been working in fashion for more than three decades, creating collections for K-Mart, Nordstrom Rack and more. Now, she's rolling out a brand new collection with HSN today that elevates her clothes even more and brings them to a wider audience. Smith, 77, tells PEOPLE exclusively that this partnership with HSN is extra-special because it...

4 DAYS AGO