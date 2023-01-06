Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
hypebeast.com
adidas and Thom Browne Go to Court and Kering Q4 Forecasts Declining Numbers in This Week’s Top Fashion News
Kicking off the new year, fashion presented a diverse mix of business dealings, creative director changes and new collaboration launches. If anything, it revealed the forthcoming year in fashion is set to include a wide array of discussion-worthy moments big and small. and Thom Browne appeared in court regarding their...
Hypebae
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Dives Into the Deep End of the Sea
Nike is furthering its commitment to thoughtful and sustainable designs as the Air Max Terrascape Plus is the latest addition to Terrascape family. The series includes the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97 models, introducing the new Plus iteration this coming year. The oceanic-inspired sneaker is comprised of a deep...
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Vogue
30 Of The World’s Most Famous Stars Paid Homage To The Roaring Twenties For British Vogue’s 2023 Hollywood Portfolio
Love, feuds and fights for survival. Shame, grief and a longing to be seen. From zoomed-in stories of parenthood to epic tales that transcend universes, the most thrilling films of this awards season vary vastly in scale, but the performances that have broken through from them all nonetheless speak to the very core of what it means to be human.
Jaclyn Smith's New HSN Collection Is All About Classics and Wearability: 'Comfort Is Key'
The Charlie's Angels star spoke with PEOPLE about working in fashion and appearing on HSN to share her newest designs Jaclyn Smith knows a thing or two about clothes. The Charlie's Angels star has been working in fashion for more than three decades, creating collections for K-Mart, Nordstrom Rack and more. Now, she's rolling out a brand new collection with HSN today that elevates her clothes even more and brings them to a wider audience. Smith, 77, tells PEOPLE exclusively that this partnership with HSN is extra-special because it...
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury and Clarks Originals Officially Reveal Their "Mud Moss" Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury first teased his Lugger collaboration with Clarks Originals back in October, and now the freshly-minted creative partners have revealed official release information for — and new colorways of — their co-created product. An under-the-radar silhouette from the Clarks roster, the Lugger is about to take a major step into the spotlight and Bembury has reimagined it in a trio of new makeups: a bold orange and blue, a vivid green and pink and a cool grey and navy.
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
hypebeast.com
Packhelp and Inuru Introduce OLED Illumination Technology to Cattier Bottle Labels
In a futuristic redesign, Cattier – the creators of Armand de Brignac and other luxury champagnes – unveils its heritage Glamour bottle with a new light-up label innovated by Packhelp and Inuru. With interactivity and visual identity elevated through tech, the French champagne house hopes the exclusive design will bring a new experience to enjoying the celebratory drink.
Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist, a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories. Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor. Conversations include: Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl” Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives” Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from...
hypebeast.com
Dan Streit and Cole Kush of Grin Machine Redefine What “Cool Rap Music Videos” Look Like
“What is Grin Machine?” is a question you’ll find on several rappers’ subreddits. The creative outfit has been incorrectly labeled as an album name and even some “if you know, you know” entity, but the truth is, Dan Streit and Cole Kush are very much real people — they just happen to be the creative brains behind some of the most innovative music videos in modern hip-hop.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
hypebeast.com
Dickies Gears up for Summer With New SS23 Collection
Following its 100th anniversary in 2022, Dickies is kicking off the new year with an all-new Spring/Summer 2023 collection — and it’s packed with men and women’s apparel and accessories. The collection steers in the direction of conventional workwear while injecting fresh influences across various neutral color...
hypebeast.com
Future and Sony Music Settle ‘High Off Life’ Trademark Lawsuit
Future’s production company, Freebandz Productions, and Sony Music have settled a lawsuit filed over his eighth studio album High Off Life. The suit was filed in October 2020 by High Off Life LLC, a clothing company based in Atlanta. In the lawsuit, the LLC alleges that “overnight, defendants destroyed...
hypebeast.com
PLAY COMME des GARÇONS and K-Way Come Together for Second Apparel Collaboration
Collaborative projects have been spewing out from COMME des GARÇONS and its various labels in recent memory. We recently captured the brand team up with Alpha Industries for military-inspired jackets as well as linked up with PORTER to produce a holiday bag collection. And now PLAY COMME des GARÇONS is garnering attention for its second team-up with K-Way to follow up their initial initiative from 2021.
Hypebae
Fendi x Tiffany & Co. Craft Iconic Blue Baguette Handbags
Fendi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag with the ultimate collaboration featuring Tiffany & Co. and the jeweler’s signature blue shade. The capsule collection consists of four styles of the Baguette ranging from nano and pico versions to the medium size. Crafted in smooth leather, shiny croco leather with diamonds and silk satin, each handbag is entirely covered in the “Tiffany Blue” hue, while silver hardware completes the designs.
Comments / 0