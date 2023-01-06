Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For the next three weekends, Hartford is the heartbeat of youth volleyball. There is a massive volleyball tournament that kicked off this morning. It’s at the Connecticut Convention Center, sponsored by Nike. It is called the New England Winterfest Tournament and there are more than...
Conard basketball’s junior forward scores 36
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If he’s not the best boy’s basketball player in Connecticut, Conard’s Riley Fox is undoubtedly one of its most prolific scorers. On Tuesday night against unbeaten Northwest Catholic, the 6’5 redheaded junior forward was unstoppable. Fox scored 36 points against one of the state’s best defensive teams, even though three […]
Eyewitness News
Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford
Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism. A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation. Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield. Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM UTC. A fire overnight in...
1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington
Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry stretch, some rain arrives later this week. Here's his Monday 7a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Jan. 9. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cannabis sales begin statewide...
New Britain Herald
Newington fails to keep up with Wethersfield in banner-night loss
NEWINGTON - In front of a packed house, the Wethersfield Eagles (2-3) handed the Newington Co-op (6-1) their first loss of the season 5-1 on Saturday night. As if the rivalry between the schools wasn’t enough to get people to the rink, it was banner night for both clubs who were crowned Division II and Division III state champs last March.
Eyewitness News
Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
Eyewitness News
Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers. Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Eyewitness News
Technical Discussion: Light snow this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies today.
Here's a thirsty cat that gets its water right from the faucet in Torrington. It's the story trending on Jan. 9. A fire broke out at the Fayette Lodge shortly after 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Southwest flight loses, FDA approves Alzheimer's drug, phishing attacks. Updated: 59 minutes...
Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
WTNH.com
Orangetheory Fitness Opens in New Haven
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If your resolution this New Year is to get into better shape, but you’re not sure where to start, today’s CT Style guests may be able to help. Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Orangetheory Fitness/New Haven Owner, John Cavallero and Head Coach Heidi Langan, to discuss the opening of their newest location at 25 Grove Street, right here in the Elm City.
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Plainville family finds black bear hibernating under their deck
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant. About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
3rd candidate enters Hartford mayoral race
In an exclusive interview with News 8's Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina, Democrat Arunan Arulampalam has stepped forward to become the next mayor of Hartford.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Retailer Sells $2,000,000 Prize-Winning Powerball® Ticket for January 4 Drawing
While no one hit the Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing, the Connecticut Lottery reports that one lucky layer matched the first five numbers drawn and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740 at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. "Because the winning ticketholder added...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Snow showers possible for the morning commute in Western Connecticut
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Western Connecticut could see some snow shower during Monday morning's commute.
