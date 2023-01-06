ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Volleyball tournament sponsored by Nike brings thousands to Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - For the next three weekends, Hartford is the heartbeat of youth volleyball. There is a massive volleyball tournament that kicked off this morning. It’s at the Connecticut Convention Center, sponsored by Nike. It is called the New England Winterfest Tournament and there are more than...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conard basketball’s junior forward scores 36

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If he’s not the best boy’s basketball player in Connecticut, Conard’s Riley Fox is undoubtedly one of its most prolific scorers. On Tuesday night against unbeaten Northwest Catholic, the 6’5 redheaded junior forward was unstoppable. Fox scored 36 points against one of the state’s best defensive teams, even though three […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Annual Brian A. Aselton 5k begins in East Hartford

Ellington building at center of arson case less than a month after vandalism. A building in Ellington that was vandalized last month is now the subject of an arson investigation. Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield. Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 AM UTC. A fire overnight in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 shot on Stillman Westbrook Court in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is in stable condition after being shot Sunday afternoon, according to Hartford police. The man arrived at the hospital at about 4:50 p.m. after being shot in the area of 32 Stillman Westbrook Court, according to police. He had been shot once. Anyone with information is […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: A thirsty cat in Torrington

Meteorologist Scot Haney said light snow from overnight has moved out. After a dry stretch, some rain arrives later this week. Here's his Monday 7a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Jan. 9. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cannabis sales begin statewide...
TORRINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington fails to keep up with Wethersfield in banner-night loss

NEWINGTON - In front of a packed house, the Wethersfield Eagles (2-3) handed the Newington Co-op (6-1) their first loss of the season 5-1 on Saturday night. As if the rivalry between the schools wasn’t enough to get people to the rink, it was banner night for both clubs who were crowned Division II and Division III state champs last March.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Sir Rod Stewart is coming to Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you. Sir Rod Stewart announced that he’ll be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Aug. 30, 2023. The soon-to-be 78-year-old musician’s concert will feature special guest Cheap Trick. Live Nation...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers. Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Vandals keep returning to damage Hartford’s Mark Twain House

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Staff at the Mark Twain House have stopped replacing the broken windows. “Bricks, broken glass — we have cleaned up a lot of the glass at this point, we haven’t happened to take the bricks out just yet,” said Pieter Roos, the museum’s executive director. “The second time they threw chunks […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Orangetheory Fitness Opens in New Haven

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If your resolution this New Year is to get into better shape, but you’re not sure where to start, today’s CT Style guests may be able to help. Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Orangetheory Fitness/New Haven Owner, John Cavallero and Head Coach Heidi Langan, to discuss the opening of their newest location at 25 Grove Street, right here in the Elm City.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Plainville family finds black bear hibernating under their deck

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A family discovered a black bear hibernating under the deck in their backyard. They’ve named it “Marty” and welcome it to stay, as long as the animal is a respectful tenant.  About a week ago, Vincent Dashukewich and his girlfriend were outside with their dog when all of a sudden, the dog […]
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy