FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Damar Hamlin Shares First Message Since Injury: 'The Love Has Been Overwhelming'
Damar Hamlin is showing remarkable progress since his on-field injury — and now, he has shared his first message since the emergency. From his verified IG account, the ailing football star wrote, "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this."
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Damar Hamlin Holds Up Heart Hand Sign As He Watches Bills Game From Hospital Bed After Cardiac Arrest: Photo
Damar Hamlin is supporting his teammates on the Buffalo Bills from his hospital bed. The NFL star, 24, held up a heart symbol with both of his hands as he watched his team take on the New England Patriots in a match up on Sunday, Jan. 8. He was attached to a breathing tube as he wore a cap with his number 3 as well as a jersey reading “Love For Damar” next to his parents Nina and Mario. “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!” he wrote, using an acronym for “lets f***ing go.” His mom and dad also sported “Love For Damar” shirts.
What we learned about the NFL in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The NFL has experienced nothing quite like the last few days.
Damar Hamlin Makes First Social Media Post Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin makes first social media post since cardiac arrest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The world has heard from Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted a message of support and gratitude to his social media accounts on Saturday, nearly five days after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game during Monday Night Football.
Damar Hamlin addresses fans for first time since his cardiac arrest. Here’s what the Bills safety said
Damar Hamlin’s incredible road back from the cardiac arrest he suffered in his Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday continued Saturday as he took to Instagram to address his fans. “When you put real love out into the world it comes backs to you (three...
KTBS
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: WHAT TO DO IF SOMEONE'S IN CARDIAC ARREST
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still critically ill but his team says he's "shown remarkable improvement" at the hospital. Knowing what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest could mean the difference between life and death. In today's Health Minute, simple steps you can take right away.
MedicalXpress
Time essential when treating cardiac arrest in athletes
For minutes that seemed to drag on endlessly on Jan. 2, tens of thousands of NFL fans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and millions more watching on television around the globe held their collective breath. After falling to the ground in what looked like a routine collision on the field, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stood and then collapsed a moment later.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Opinion: Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest hits home for parents
Parent and former college football player Paul Rieckhoff writes about the dilemma parents face when deciding whether to let their kids play football in the light of Bills' player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field.
Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’
Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
Bills' broadcaster John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend before Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Before Bills safety Damar Hamlin terrifyingly suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday vs. the Bengals, the team dealt with another medical emergency over the weekend.
thecomeback.com
Bills player has touching gesture for heroic athletic trainer
For most of this week, the NFL world has been gripped by the horrible incident regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field. But as terrifying as the situation was, Hamlin appears to be headed toward an incredible recovery, and it’s due in no small part to the heroic efforts of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.
How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) on someone in cardiac arrest
It's been six days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in front of millions. Many feared the worst. But just two days after suffering a cardiac arrest, he woke up and has since made remarkable progress, breathing on his own and able to talk with family and teammates.
KevinMD.com
The reality of CPR: a powerful tool with serious consequences
The shocking scene that unfolded during the Bills-Bengals game Monday evening was a play that I’ve seen countless times on a very different stage. Yet as a hospital physician, watching Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest was unexpectedly jarring. Seeing the coordinated and professional medical response on the field was inspiring. No doubt, timely and effective CPR and defibrillation saved his life. As I reflect on the events of that evening, it strikes me that Damar Hamlin’s resuscitation may have felt so different to me, in part because of how often I am called upon to use CPR ineffectively in the hospital setting. And as I take in the heavy media coverage this week promoting CPR awareness, I feel that we ought to do more to contextualize CPR as a tool: What is it like, when is it helpful, when does it cause needless suffering, and how can we do a better job of deploying it equitably in our society?
