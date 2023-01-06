Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Milton Elementary FAME students delight audience with musical numbers
Milton Elementary FAME students delighted teachers and family members with an after-school holiday musical performance in the school auditorium Dec. 14. Students sang and danced their way through musical numbers focused on becoming proper elves by learning to spread joy, celebrate, prepare for snow, and most importantly, have fun. Songs...
Cape Gazette
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE
DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
Cape Gazette
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Ocean City MD You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Ocean City, Maryland? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through things to do in Ocean City and tell you everything you need to know about this wonderful destination. Based on the Atlantic Coast...
Cape Gazette
Accepting An Offer
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
Ocean City Today
Events added to Ocean City winter, spring calendars
A religious celebration and two charity events have been added to the resort’s winter and early spring calendars. In a unanimous vote, council members approved the following event details at a work session Tuesday:. Blessing of the Waters. St. George Greek Orthodox Church will host its annual Blessing of...
Cape Gazette
There’s still a lot to do in January
Believe it or not, there is much to do outdoors in January. There are deer-hunting seasons, while the tog fishing has been good and should continue to be so. The long-range weather forecast is reasonable, so we can get outside without freezing to death. There are a couple of charter...
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023
SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish Mikes
DOVER, Del. – A recent fight at Irish Mikes has the town yet again considering closing the establishment. One local organization calling out Dover City Council to close Irish mikes to stop community violence. “The problem is city council wants to do things in their way, they’re not following protocol they’re not even following precedented situations from situations in the past,” says Chelle Paul, Founder of Divided We Fall of Delaware.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Companies donates to Beebe Medical Foundation
Two local companies helped raise nearly $31,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation with end-of-season events. On Dec. 28, Paradise Companies, owner of Paradise Grill in Pot-Nets in Long Neck, donated $24,000 from its annual Flounder Pounder Open fishing tournament in August. The tournament sends teams of anglers out onto Delaware Bay to help catch the largest flounder. Proceeds from the tournament go to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center – Beebe Medical Foundation is the charity arm of Beebe Healthcare.
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
Comments / 0