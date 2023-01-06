ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments

You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
msn.com

Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat

Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
labroots.com

Intermittent Fasting May Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

A randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism has shown that intermittent fasting may lead to complete diabetes remission in patients diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The study included 32 individuals ages 38 to 72 years who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The...
Action News Jax

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
The Healthy

The Happiness Diet: 7 Best Mood-Boosting Foods, from Nutrition and Brain Experts

Munch your way to a brighter day with the foods science increasingly suggests can make you feel happier. For decades, our culture has focused on the connection between healthy eating and physiological wellness—most of all, related to weight. But out of a pandemic that made mental health a hot topic, you might also be gaining an awareness that the foods you eat can seriously affect your mind.
Cheddar News

Pediatrics Group Proposes Early Drug, Surgical Intervention for Obesity in Kids

"By Jonel AlecciaChildren struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday.The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting," or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression."Waiting doesn’t work,” said Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, co-author of the first guidance on...
EF Bomb Coach

Freeing Yourself from Anxiety

How do you free yourself from anxiety? Many of my clients who struggle with executive functioning also struggle with anxiety. Of course, I’m not a therapist, but I often talk about how to ease anxiety so you can function better. More often than not, anxiety is coupled with other issues like ADHD and depression. Depending on the situation, anxiety will often take the front seat, making it nearly impossible to function, let alone function well.
scitechdaily.com

New Study: Taking Semaglutide Helps Teens Lose Weight and Improve Heart Health

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022 has found that the drug semaglutide is effective in helping adolescents who are obese or overweight lose weight and improve their cardiovascular health. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents who took...
Healthline

Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼

Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
The Week

New guidelines for treating childhood obesity include surgery and weight loss drugs for the 1st time

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity that emphasize early intervention and intensive treatments, The Associated Press reports. The latest update, the group's first in 15 years, recommends weight-loss medications and surgical procedures for children as young as 12 and 13. Per the new guidelines published Monday, doctors should offer FDA-approved weight loss medications to adolescents 12 and older, in addition to recommended lifestyle changes, behavioral counseling, intensive diet, and exercise. Such medications include "orlistat, which blocks fat absorption; semaglutide, which decreases hunger; and metformin, a diabetes drug," per The Wall Street Journal. The AAP...
MedicalXpress

Why can't I lose weight?

You've cut back on your eating, started an exercise routine and just can't seem to lose weight. What's going on?. It could be a number of issues that are causing you to ask yourself, "Why can't I lose weight?" The good news is that you can work through them. "It's...
msn.com

Professional FAQs: Are bananas good for you?

Bananas are a low-calorie and low-fat source of carbohydrate. One medium banana is an excellent source of vitamin B6; a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C; and a source of magnesium. The less ripe the banana, the more complex carbohydrate and bitter flavor it contains. The riper the banana, the less complex carbohydrate and sweeter flavor it contains. Because bananas are a good source of potassium and fiber, they can contribute to heart and digestive health, respectively.

