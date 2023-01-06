Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
A mom was frustrated that there weren't shows for kids with with developmental delays. So, she made one herself.
If there's one thing a determined parent will do, it's make sure their kid is getting their needs met. Even if that means they have to reinvent the wheel to do it. Rachel Griffin Accurso, or as parents across TikTok and YouTube know her, Ms. Rachel, found herself without any real options for additional resources to help her toddler who was diagnosed with a speech delay. Accurso was looking for a developmentally appropriate show for her son but she wasn't having any luck. That's when she decided to take her teaching degree and get to work on creating her own show. It became a family business when she teamed up with her husband, Broadway composer Aron Accurso, who has been there every step of the way. He's even in the episodes singing along. "Songs for Littles" has infiltrated homes across America. If you have a toddler and internet access, you've likely heard of it. The show has more than a billion views on YouTube. Yes, that's billion, with a "B." Ms. Rachel also has more than 19 million likes on TikTok and has speech pathologists everywhere singing her praises.
The story behind this viral picture of an owner cradling his dog in the water is beautiful
"I Breathe But I Can't Catch My Breath."
Girl looking for a date decided to be her own wingman and it worked out brilliantly
Her unique approach to finding romance is earning her huge praise.
Watch As Pregnant Woman Forgets Boyfriend Is Color-Blind at Gender Reveal
"He's very laid back and easy-going!" Jenna told Newsweek after her boyfriend had to ask which gender their baby was going to be.
Upworthy
Kind stranger on train helps elderly Parkinson’s patient read newspaper by holding it still for him
It's rare when people show kindness to strangers. It is therefore all the more heartwarming when we see people do something nice for someone they don't know without expecting anything in return. This video of a stranger's kindness documents one such incident. The clip, originally shared by TikTok user @rosiemegangill, shows an elderly man on a train struggling to hold his newspaper still and a woman sitting across from him holding it steady for the senior. She even flips the page when he is done reading that page in the incident that reportedly took place on a London train. The video soon went viral with over 3.1 million views and 311k likes. "Faith in humanity restored," the post caption reads.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
Single gay man who always dreamed of being a dad adopts 1-year-old girl from hospital
Argentina has made great strides toward marriage equality and abortion, among other things, which paved way for Fracchia's adoption of Mia.
A major study claims your perfect pet cat actually does love you
This article originally appeared on 10.30.19Cats can sometimes come off like aloof jerks. Their love often seems conditional. But turns out they actually love you more than they let on. Your cat might shoot you a stone-cold stare every time you pet it, but it actually harbors warm feelings underneath. And it's not just because you feed it.A study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University found that cats form "secure attachments" to their owners, meaning cats feel a sense of security from their owners. It's not dissimilar from dogs and babies. The findings were published in Current Biology.
From ‘suffocation dust’ to destroying blood – scary impact of space on human body as commercial travel expands
SPACE tourism is becoming a reality as billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk continue to work on their 'out of this world' experiences. A brief trip to space is unlikely to cause much harm to your body but as humans go deeper the impacts become much more severe. We've...
Upworthy
Barber shaves his own hair to show solidarity for co-worker with cancer
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral video shows the emotional moment a young man battling cancer was moved to tears by a heartwarming show of support from his colleague. The video, which has been viewed over 9.3 million times on TikTok since being posted, features Neftali Martin and Joel Ortega who are co-workers at the Lords and Barbers barbershop in Alicante, Spain. The clip begins with Martin—who is said to be fighting against cancer—getting his hair completely shaved off, which is typically done during chemotherapy as hair loss is a common side effect of treatment.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
New York Post
I’m a real-life ‘She-Hulk’ — I love my natural, curvy girl muscles
Eat your heart out Jennifer Walters. Dutch bodybuilder Jackie Koorn has been dubbed a real life “She-Hulk” after going viral with her 24-inch “curvy girl muscles.” Like many of us in 2020, Koorn, 33, lost her favorite pastime, kickboxing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To fill the void, she focused on bodybuilding in isolation. Koorn now claims to rival the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger — whose biceps measured a mere 22 inches in his prime. — despite her having a “natural” look. “I want to bring some new thing to the market. I call it curvy muscle, because I want to have...
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
This article was originally published on January 30, 2018.I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend.
Upworthy
Woman shares 'ball in the box' analogy that perfectly describes grief and helps you cope with it
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Losing a loved one can be incredibly painful. Every waking moment feels like you're being engulfed by grief. You feel such a weight on your heart that you feel it constrict your breathing. Truth be told, you can choose your words and rearrange them as much you like, but it's incredibly hard to describe what it feels like to lose a loved one. To cope with the grief, it's important to come to terms with the various stages of grief, before eventually finding solace. Twitter user Lauren Herschel used an analogy that she learned from her psychiatrist and it just feels right. Countless Twitter users could relate to what Herschel had shared and recounted their own personal losses and how they hoped to find solace.
