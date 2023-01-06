Read full article on original website
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as December jobs report eases rate worries
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, as cooling wages and a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.22 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,055.30. The S&P...
Which ASX stocks are making headlines on Monday?
Australian shares opened higher on Monday in line with strength in global markets after last week's U.S. jobs report showed a slowdown in wage growth, easing investor worries about the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1 per cent, or 67.8 points, to 7177.4 in the opening minutes of trade in a broad rally that lifted 10 of the 11 share market sectors.
UK commercial property values drop in 2022, wiping out 2021 gains - data
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK commercial property capital values decreased by 13.3% as a whole in 2022, and annual total returns were down 9.1%, according to the CBRE Monthly Index published on Monday.
How are these four ASX-listed consumer stocks performing on ASX today?
The consumer sector faced various ‘ups and downs’ in 2022. Today (9 January 2023) on ASX, many consumer stocks were trading in green zone. Read further to know how WOW, COL and other consumer stocks are performing on ASX today. The consumer sector experienced a roller coaster ride...
3 ASX healthcare penny stocks trending today
Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations (ASX: LBT) has been engaged by a global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the full product development of its APAS® Pharma product. Microbiome health company Biome Australia (ASX: BIO) provided a half-year sales update. Biome achieved an unaudited sales result of $3.4 million for the first half of 2023, representing an 87% increase. A clinical-stage biotechnology company Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP), received a Notice of Acceptance from IP Australia, the intellectual property office of the Australian Government.
Business energy bill support to be reduced from March, Treasury confirms
Businesses will receive reduced support for their energy bills from March as the Treasury attempts to cut the cost of compensating for soaring gas and electricity prices, the UK government has confirmed. James Cartlidge, the exchequer secretary to the Treasury, said on Monday that the government would provide £5.5bn of...
Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers
Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
UPDATE 3-Abercrombie, American Eagle signal upbeat holiday-quarter sales
(Adds analyst comment, Macy's forecast; updates shares) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co and American Eagle Outfitters Inc issued upbeat holiday-quarter sales forecasts on Monday as consumers snapped up their winter wear during the peak shopping season. Shares of Abercrombie, which owns the Hollister label, jumped more than...
How are ASX small caps performing amidst copper supply crunch?
An electric vehicle uses approximately five times more copper than a normal Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) based vehicle. Copper production from the world's two largest producers, Chile and Peru, has been declining. Australia holds the second-largest copper resources in the world, highlights the Australian Resources and Energy Quarterly December 2022.
When Will Inflation Fall?
It’s been a tough time for the global economy following a two year period of global lockdown thanks to the Covid pandemic coupled with an ongoing conflict in the Ukraine with Russia. The main symptom of the global economic health has been high levels of inflation. It’s this factor which has influenced fiscal policy including the rising interest rates. But how long will these high levels of inflation last?
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Mar. 30
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
People walk out form a train as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
ASX to rise. IGO JV to acquire Essential Metals
The Australian share market is set to rise. IGO joint venture to acquire Essential Metals. Telix reports Q4 Illuccix revenue of $76.8 million and Core decides to relocate its corporate head office to Perth.
Cargo ship goes aground, is refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
CAIRO — (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. According to Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory...
Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) recommences aircore drilling at Penny’s gold project
Empire Resources has restarted aircore drilling at its Penny’s Gold Project. The campaign targets to test the lateral and strike extents of the mineralisation identified during the September 2022 campaign. Highly encouraging results from 1m re-split aircore composites included:. PAC22-14: 6m @ 3.73 g/t Au from 64m including 1m...
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Surefire (ASX:SRN) continues to receive high-grade vanadium assays at Victory Bore, shares soar
Surefire has shared the second tranche of assay results from the recently completed RC drilling at its 100%-owned Victory Bore Vanadium Deposit. The campaign clearly defined three wide, continuous, and consistent vanadium lodes. The company expects the new lode material to boost resource potential. Shares of Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN)...
UPDATE 1-SG-listed Civmec gets over $228 mln contract for Rio's Western Range project
(Adds contract and project details) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Civmec Ltd has received a contract worth more than A$330 million ($228.56 million) for Rio Tinto's Western Range project in Pilbara, Western Australia, the construction service provider said on Monday. Civmec will carry out engineering work from its Henderson facility...
Teva says opioids settlement to move forward in U.S
(Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday there was sufficient level of participation from U.S. states and local authorities to move forward with its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation in the country. The company had last year agreed to pay up to...
NATO, EU eye 'next level' partnership in face of Russia threat
NATO and the EU are seeking to ramp up cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended the European security order, a joint declaration seen by AFP on Monday said. The two Brussels-based organisations have been looking to improve coordination for years, despite fears in some quarters that efforts to bolster the EU's role in defence could undermine the US-led alliance.
