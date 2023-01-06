Read full article on original website
UPDATE 3-Abercrombie, American Eagle signal upbeat holiday-quarter sales
(Adds analyst comment, Macy's forecast; updates shares) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co and American Eagle Outfitters Inc issued upbeat holiday-quarter sales forecasts on Monday as consumers snapped up their winter wear during the peak shopping season. Shares of Abercrombie, which owns the Hollister label, jumped more than...
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as December jobs report eases rate worries
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday, as cooling wages and a moderation in U.S. jobs growth in December calmed worries over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.22 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,055.30. The S&P...
UPDATE 1-SG-listed Civmec gets over $228 mln contract for Rio's Western Range project
(Adds contract and project details) Jan 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Civmec Ltd has received a contract worth more than A$330 million ($228.56 million) for Rio Tinto's Western Range project in Pilbara, Western Australia, the construction service provider said on Monday. Civmec will carry out engineering work from its Henderson facility...
Andromeda Metals Says Robert (Bob) Katsiouleris Appointed As Managing Director And CEO
* ROBERT (BOB) KATSIOULERIS APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO WITH BOTH CHANGES ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR IN APRIL. * JAMES MARSH, CURRENTLY MANAGING DIRECTOR, WILL TRANSITION TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
ASX to rise. IGO JV to acquire Essential Metals
The Australian share market is set to rise. IGO joint venture to acquire Essential Metals. Telix reports Q4 Illuccix revenue of $76.8 million and Core decides to relocate its corporate head office to Perth.
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Mar. 30
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.
Taiwan Steel Union Says 2022 Sales Up 42.27% At T$2.64 Bln
* SAYS 2022 SALES UP 42.27% AT T$2.64 BILLION ($86.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.4950 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
3 ASX healthcare penny stocks trending today
Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations (ASX: LBT) has been engaged by a global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for the full product development of its APAS® Pharma product. Microbiome health company Biome Australia (ASX: BIO) provided a half-year sales update. Biome achieved an unaudited sales result of $3.4 million for the first half of 2023, representing an 87% increase. A clinical-stage biotechnology company Cynata Therapeutics (ASX: CYP), received a Notice of Acceptance from IP Australia, the intellectual property office of the Australian Government.
Erdemir Signs Collective Labor Agreement With Turkish Metal Labour Union
* SAID ON SATURDAY SIGNS COLLECTIVE LABOR AGREEMENT WITH TURKISH METAL LABOUR UNION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
People board a tube as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Which ASX stocks are making headlines on Monday?
Australian shares opened higher on Monday in line with strength in global markets after last week's U.S. jobs report showed a slowdown in wage growth, easing investor worries about the outlook for inflation and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1 per cent, or 67.8 points, to 7177.4 in the opening minutes of trade in a broad rally that lifted 10 of the 11 share market sectors.
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3Xis7M1 Further company coverage:.
