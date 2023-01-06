Geary USD 475 students return to the classroom on Monday following their holiday break. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, said he thought the District was in a good place. "When you think about it we only have five months of school left and a lot that needs to take place between now and preparation for our state assessments, graduation that happens in May, so a lot of things that need to take place between now and the end of the year."

1 DAY AGO