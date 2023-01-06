Read full article on original website
Home Away from Home program continues to surge forward
"Home Away from Home" Adopt a Soldier program has been in existence in the Fort Riley area. Started by Big Red One veteran, Phyllis Fitzgerald, it has connected more than 180 Soldiers with more than 70 local host families. Fitzgerald said the program offers select community leaders and members an...
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat will be held in Manhattan
Regional information and updates will be provided during the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. at the Manhattan Conference Center. Speakers will range from Kansas State University President Richard Linton to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Discussion and update topics will go from regional attraction projects to a housing panel. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda at 2:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Fort Riley Update at 3 p.m. Thursday.
WIBW
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
Geary County CVB staff will participate in a Sportsman's Expo
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau representatives will travel to Denver on Tuesday to participate in the Sportsman's Expo for the remainder of the week. Donna Price, CVB Director, said after that they will participate in the American Bus Association marketplace in February in Detroit, Michigan. "When we go to...
Holiday break comes to an end in USD 475
Geary USD 475 students return to the classroom on Monday following their holiday break. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, said he thought the District was in a good place. "When you think about it we only have five months of school left and a lot that needs to take place between now and preparation for our state assessments, graduation that happens in May, so a lot of things that need to take place between now and the end of the year."
Food Policy Council focuses on feeding the hungry
Food Policy Council of Geary County will host a community meeting on Jan. 25 from 10 -2 to talk about the county's food system plan. Items that will be addressed include food waster and access, agriculture and nutrition. There will also be discussion groups to review the actions of the food plan goals.
Emporia gazette.com
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
Angel Tree breaks records in Junction City
Angel Tree broke records in serving 300 children from families in need this past Christmas season. According to a news release from coordinator Christy Upham, Donations were received from the community ranging from toys, clothing and gift cards. Businesses, organizations and individuals were thanked by Angel Tree. Angel Tree also...
Existing Quarry Road to close in Geary County
As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing portion of Quarry Road in Geary County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin eradication of the old road. Residents may use the new roads including Goldfinch Drive and Quarry Road. Goldfinch Drive runs from the west end of Mockingbird...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
South Washington Street roundabout project is updated
There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
New Exhibit Coming to the Geary County Historical Museum
There will be a new exhibit coming to the Geary County Historical Society in 2023. Businesses, Then and Now will be installed in the auditorium space in late spring. The new exhibit will focus on the evolution of businesses in Geary County from general stores to grocery stores. The Historical...
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Jan. 16
The local Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has announced that the Junction City-Geary County 38th annual Commemoration & Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The theme for the event is “Good Trouble; Why We...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
RCPD: Suspect stole $45,000 check written by school district
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 384 are investigating alleged theft in Riley County. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft at Randolph Middle School, 2 Ram Way, in Randolph, according to the Riley County County Police Department activity report. The Blue Valley School District and Thermal...
Manhattan commissioner selected to complete Hawk's Senate term
TOPEKA — Democrats selected a 10-year member of the Manhattan City Commission to fill the Kansas Senate seat to be vacated by retirement Sen. Tom Hawk. Usha Reddi, who served twice as mayor of Manhattan, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before suspending that campaign as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded its reach in Kansas.
