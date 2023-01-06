Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old identified, parents demand action
A following an incident where a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, parents are calling on the school district to enact stricter rules to keep students safe.
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
Going to your dream school could make you less employable. Here’s how we can fix the system for students and employers
Half of college graduates say they refrained from applying to entry-level jobs because they felt underqualified. The students of today are the workforce of the future–and right now, we’re letting both students and their future employers down. We’re failing to provide them with the type of education that equips them for success.
In defense of a college degree
The value of a college degree has taken a hit—especially amid soaring student loan debt and pandemic-era restrictions that kept students out of the classroom. But despite what some may argue, a college degree still helps many American earn better salaries.
Smithonian
Transforming K-12 STEM Education by Diversifying the STEM Teacher Workforce
Education is oftentimes the determining factor in a student’s future decisions. What happens in a classroom has a lasting impact on student attitudes toward school and their level of interest in their academic journey. According to a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and American University, “Black students who'd had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13 percent more likely to enroll in college—and those who'd had two were 32 percent more likely.”
EXPLAINER: What is ChatGPT and why are schools blocking it?
Ask the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay about the cause of the American Civil War and you can watch it churn out a persuasive term paper in a matter of seconds
Teachers sound off on ChatGPT, the new AI tool that can write students’ essays for them
Teachers are talking about a new artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT — with dread about its potential to help students cheat, and with anticipation over how it might change education as we know it. On Nov. 30, research lab OpenAI released the free AI tool ChatGPT, a conversational language...
More Shocking Revelations: Regarding Victor Valley Union High School District’s Disciplinary Practices
The Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VI states, “No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
owlcation.com
What Education Will Look Like in 10 Years and the Implications for Teachers
The future of education is always a topic of speculation, but it's safe to say that technology will continue to play a major role in the classroom. In the next 10 years, we can expect to see a greater emphasis on personalized learning, with students having more control over their own educational paths. This will likely be facilitated by the use of educational technologies such as adaptive learning software and online learning platforms.
Great idea, sir: Woke school bans teachers from using sarcasm in the classroom
Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire stopped the use of irony to convey contempt as part of a 'guide to support staff'.
Guaranteed Admissions Program offers qualifying students automatic college acceptance
North Thurston Public Schools is one of the first districts to automatically offer admission to five state colleges and two private universities.
jguru.com
The Best Tech Degrees for Students Interested in a High-Paying Career
Data science is one of the highest-paying jobs in the technology field. Since 2013, the job has been growing by 29% year-to-year. This is not the only lucrative job in the tech sector. You can work as a product manager or cloud architect. In the same category is software engineer, apps developer, and IT/system manager. To win a job in these fields, you require to enroll in the relevant major. You may choose to pursue an IT major, computer science, or web development. Computer networking is another crucial major, including system administration. Many best technology majors will help you get a high-paying career.
Education news in 2023: What’s the biggest story in your school community?
Efforts to recover from COVID’s lingering toll. New restrictions on teaching about race, gender and sexuality. Gun violence. New efforts to boost reading. Teacher turnover. Intensified focus on student mental health. These were just some of the issues defining school communities across America last year. We turned to Chalkbeat readers dozens of times for help with our journalism — and your ideas and stories influenced hundreds of articles. Now, as a new...
Want more teachers? Start valuing education
School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural Texas districts have moved to a four-day […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This nonprofit is creating more equity with paid internships for Black students
The Local Initiatives Support Corporation has launched a new internship program called the National HBCU Development program for students at HBCUs. The mission is to help bridge the opportunity gap for students of color by offering community development mentorships and experiences that give young people a steppingstone when entering the workforce.
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
aiexpress.io
Higher education in the age of AI – Monash Lens
The general public’s response was swift. A mix of shock and awe stuffed our information and social media feeds. Conversations with colleagues had been peppered with panicked questions: “Did you hear in regards to the new synthetic intelligence/AI chatbot?”; “What’s going to occur to greater schooling/HE?”; “How can we probably forestall dishonest now?”
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
College students are now as worried about inflation and recession as they are mass shootings
College students in the U.S. have never had more things to worry about.
Comments / 0