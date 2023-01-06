Data science is one of the highest-paying jobs in the technology field. Since 2013, the job has been growing by 29% year-to-year. This is not the only lucrative job in the tech sector. You can work as a product manager or cloud architect. In the same category is software engineer, apps developer, and IT/system manager. To win a job in these fields, you require to enroll in the relevant major. You may choose to pursue an IT major, computer science, or web development. Computer networking is another crucial major, including system administration. Many best technology majors will help you get a high-paying career.

