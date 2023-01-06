ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
Fortune

Going to your dream school could make you less employable. Here’s how we can fix the system for students and employers

Half of college graduates say they refrained from applying to entry-level jobs because they felt underqualified. The students of today are the workforce of the future–and right now, we’re letting both students and their future employers down. We’re failing to provide them with the type of education that equips them for success.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

In defense of a college degree

The value of a college degree has taken a hit—especially amid soaring student loan debt and pandemic-era restrictions that kept students out of the classroom. But despite what some may argue, a college degree still helps many American earn better salaries.
Smithonian

Transforming K-12 STEM Education by Diversifying the STEM Teacher Workforce

Education is oftentimes the determining factor in a student’s future decisions. What happens in a classroom has a lasting impact on student attitudes toward school and their level of interest in their academic journey. According to a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and American University, “Black students who'd had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13 percent more likely to enroll in college—and those who'd had two were 32 percent more likely.”
LOUISIANA STATE
The Atlantic

Why Some Students Are Skipping College

Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
owlcation.com

What Education Will Look Like in 10 Years and the Implications for Teachers

The future of education is always a topic of speculation, but it's safe to say that technology will continue to play a major role in the classroom. In the next 10 years, we can expect to see a greater emphasis on personalized learning, with students having more control over their own educational paths. This will likely be facilitated by the use of educational technologies such as adaptive learning software and online learning platforms.
jguru.com

The Best Tech Degrees for Students Interested in a High-Paying Career

Data science is one of the highest-paying jobs in the technology field. Since 2013, the job has been growing by 29% year-to-year. This is not the only lucrative job in the tech sector. You can work as a product manager or cloud architect. In the same category is software engineer, apps developer, and IT/system manager. To win a job in these fields, you require to enroll in the relevant major. You may choose to pursue an IT major, computer science, or web development. Computer networking is another crucial major, including system administration. Many best technology majors will help you get a high-paying career.
Chalkbeat

Education news in 2023: What’s the biggest story in your school community?

Efforts to recover from COVID’s lingering toll. New restrictions on teaching about race, gender and sexuality. Gun violence. New efforts to boost reading. Teacher turnover. Intensified focus on student mental health. These were just some of the issues defining school communities across America last year. We turned to Chalkbeat readers dozens of times for help with our journalism — and your ideas and stories influenced hundreds of articles. Now, as a new...
Daily Montanan

Want more teachers? Start valuing education

School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural Texas districts have moved to a four-day […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rolling out

This nonprofit is creating more equity with paid internships for Black students

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation has launched a new internship program called the National HBCU Development program for students at HBCUs. The mission is to help bridge the opportunity gap for students of color by offering community development mentorships and experiences that give young people a steppingstone when entering the workforce.
The 74

Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
aiexpress.io

Higher education in the age of AI – Monash Lens

The general public’s response was swift. A mix of shock and awe stuffed our information and social media feeds. Conversations with colleagues had been peppered with panicked questions: “Did you hear in regards to the new synthetic intelligence/AI chatbot?”; “What’s going to occur to greater schooling/HE?”; “How can we probably forestall dishonest now?”
psychologytoday.com

The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience

In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in ‎their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just ‎from another country but usually from a different ‎‎continent. Zero-generation students share many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy