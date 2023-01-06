Read full article on original website
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
New Jersey Globe
Evesham council drops solicitor in battle between two powerful law firms
Democrat Jaclyn Veasy began her second term as Evesham mayor last night with diminished power after a face-off between two influential South Jersey law firms didn’t go her way. The all-Democratic council voted to toss their township solicitor, Robert Wright, Jr. of Malamut & Associates, and replaced him with...
News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 11
• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
New Jersey Globe
No designated survivor when Murphy delivers State of the State address
When Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday – his first in-person since the start of the pandemic and the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 – he’ll do so without a designated survivor. A cataclysmic event at the...
That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday
Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
Redevelopment plan authorized for property in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A plan has been authorized by Freehold Township officials that will allow for the redevelopment of property on Willow Brook Road. During a meeting on Dec. 20, the members of Township Committee adopted an ordinance concerning a redevelopment plan at 225 Willow Brook Road and 235 Willow Brook Road. The property is commonly referred to as the 3M site.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 4
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 3
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
