ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 11

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is conducting blood drives which are open to the public. The following blood drives are scheduled: Jan. 31, Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Route 9, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood or for information about how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday

Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023

Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
NEW JERSEY STATE
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 4

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 3

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Howell resident reported that an unknown individual stole a chainsaw valued at $300 from a location on Turtle Hollow Drive in Manalapan. Patrolman Michael DeCristofaro took the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

Marlboro, NJ
455
Followers
2K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,

 https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/

Comments / 0

Community Policy