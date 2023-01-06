Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Dog that went missing after Miami Gardens shooting reunited with owner; worker at KFC where French Montana ran speaks out
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for the owner of a dog that was brought home days after she went missing in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Miami Gardens. 7News cameras captured Chola was reunited with her owner, Wilmark Baez, on Sunday. “I was...
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
TMZ.com
French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting
French Montana is coming under fire from the Miami Gardens Police for not securing permits for his video production that turned into a bullet festival with 10 people shot. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt just blamed the rapper and his crew for all the violence and chaos. Noel-Pratt said...
musictimes.com
Is Rapper Rob49 Dead or Alive? Queries Emerge After French Montana Music Video Shooting Incident
Is rapper Rob49 still alive after the shooting incident that happened during French Montana's music video recording?. Miami Gardens Police confirmed they responded at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street before 8:00 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call regarding a shooting incident. They revealed that an altercation first occurred in a different location before the shooting happened in a restaurant.
WSVN-TV
Woman accused in back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach faces judge
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of two back-to-back hit-and-runs in Miami Beach that sent two people to the hospital faced a judge. Police took Hanee Julieth Ramirez into custody on Friday. She appeared in court on Sunday. Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a woman...
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
Ten shot outside Miami restaurant during rap music video shoot: Report
Ten people were reportedly wounded in a shooting outside of The Licking restaurant in Miami, where a rap music video shoot was taking place.
WSVN-TV
Sources say 10 shot outside The Licking in Miami Gardens; witnesses say rapper French Montana was filming video
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said, and the incident happened while rapper French Montana was shooting a video at the time, according to witnesses. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded...
fox35orlando.com
'I took off running': 10 shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant during video shoot for rapper French Montana
Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant Thursday night which left at least 10 people injured, according to multiple reports. This reportedly happened during a video shoot for rapper French Montana.
BOCA RATON MAN ROBBED, $25K WATCH SNATCHED
MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT ON SPANISH RIVER ROAD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects who allegedly pushed him to the ground and snatched a $25,000 watch. The police department issued […]
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
North Miami Boy Seriously Injured In Fireworks Accident
10-year-old Darrian Guerro was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center for surgery.
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
NBC Miami
‘Blood All Over': Woman Among 9 Wounded at New Year's Party Shooting in Miami Gardens
A woman who survived a New Year's Eve shooting in Miami Gardens that left nine people injured is speaking out to share her terrifying ordeal. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said her New Year's party took a frightening turn when a neighbor started shooting into the air and then into her fence.
NBC Miami
Prolific Miami-Dade Street Racing Organizer, Participant Arrested: Police
A man accused of organizing numerous street races throughout Miami-Dade County is facing charges, along with one of the participants, police said. Eric Andrew Gotay, 31, was arrested Saturday and faces more than 40 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Michael Daniel Trillo, 20, was arrested last...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Pompano Beach.
24hip-hop.com
California Realtor Faisal Alenezi Buys an Oceanview Home at Bentley Building in Miami for $8.2 Million
Faisal Alenezi, CEO of Luxury Real Estate company-based in Malibu sets a meeting to buy a splashy spread for just over $8.2 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., the meeting is set to be on February 25th with Ian Reisner Vice President. The Oceanview home comes...
