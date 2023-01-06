Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Two accused of attempted murder in DeRidder shooting
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two individuals have been arrested after being accused of attempted murder following a shooting near Park Ave., according to the DeRidder Police Department. The department says officers and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding shots being fired near Park Ave. and Mays St....
KPLC TV
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A woman apparently known by numerous aliases has been arrested after being accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale whose list of patients even included minors, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies began to investigate reports of someone...
Lake Charles American Press
1/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, homeless — criminal trespass; drug possession. Bond: $7,000. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, 4101 5th Ave. Apt. 9302 — aggravated assault. Bond: $9,500. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, 318 Louisiana Ave. Apt. 3 — possession...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused of stealing eight catalytic converters from local business
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives has charged a Sulphur man in the theft of eight catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at a business on. Coach Williams Drive. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives obtained video surveillance from the business and were able to identify...
Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
Opelousas man arrested in monument vandalism
The 66-year-old man turned himself in, was booked with criminal damage to property, posted bond and has been released.
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: People ‘literally beating down doors’ to get into jail
A Lake Charles man who told deputies he needed a place to sleep and a meal broke a window on Wednesday at the Calcasieu Correctional Center in order to be arrested and incarcerated overnight. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the man, Kenneth D. Hunt, 39, threw a rock and...
calcasieu.info
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating missing woman
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 58-year-old woman. Officials said Jean McSpadden was last in contact with her family in mid-November. When deputies completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, they were told Ms. McSpadden had moved […]
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 3 – January 6
Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office, the following people failed to appear in court and...
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
theadvocate.com
Two dead, three critical in early morning crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 167 at Lawrence Road. Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to troopers, 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette were killed. The...
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
January 5, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed for no headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of CDS Schedule II. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; theft of a firearm; theft under $5,000. Kathy Owens Weeks, 61, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for aggravated assault...
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
