golobos.com
New Mexico Meets Oral Roberts Monday Night in The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team closes out its non-conference schedule Monday night as it hosts Summit League favorite Oral Roberts at The Pit. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will air on the Mountain West Network. The game was scheduled two weeks...
Joe Golding, Jerry Kill with strong TCU rooting interest in Championship Game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday night in Los Angeles, top-ranked Georgia will battle No. 3 TCU for the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs are in search of back-to-back titles, but UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding and New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill will be invested in the Horned Frogs. […]
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs defeat rival Rebels at home
With starting post player Tolu Smith in a little bit of foul trouble during the second half, senior Will McNair Jr. stepped up in key stretches and helped the Bulldogs defeat the Rebels 64-54 at Humphrey Coliseum. McNair led MSU with 13 points in a little over 25 minutes on...
520sportstalk.com
Volleyball Outside Hitter Deanna Almaguer commits to University of Texas at El Paso
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College volleyball player Deanna Almaguer (Mayfield HS, NM) has committed to an NCAA Division I program to continue her collegiate career and education. Almaguer, a sophomore outside hitter, will play at the University of Texas at El Paso. The Miners play in Conference USA. Almaguer spent...
#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 1, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso is officially underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 44 Montwood 35 F Del Valle 48 Coronado 42 F Eastlake 49 F Socorro 30 F Eastwood 50 F […]
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to race at Vado Speedway
VADO, N.M. (KTSM) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in the Borderland this week to race at Vado Speedway’s Wild West Shootout for the first time. The races start Saturday, Jan. 7 and continue all week with the final being held Jan. 15th. Larson has raced on dirt tracks his entire life […]
El Paso, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bowie High School soccer team will have a game with Canutillo High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Canutillo High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 06, 2023, 17:45:00.
El Paso News
Gorgeous, Warmer Sunday; Powerful Winds & Dust Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
The cold front definitely arrived early Saturday morning with thick clouds and a dramatic sunrise as captured by Cari Medeiros of Las Cruces in the picture below. We had a few raindrops here and there but nothing major. Tonight, the skies will be clear, and the temperatures will be colder. We’ll drop to 31 at the airport. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
El Paso News
Cloudy, Cooler, A Few Drops Saturday; 70s and Gusty Winds Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast
Happy New Year, everyone. This is my first forecast of 2023. It’s nice to be back in El Paso, but it was also a blessing to visit Mexico on a cruise ship for Christmas. Below is a picture of the Bettes Family at the second highest lighthouse in the world in Mazatlan, Mexico. Here’s your forecast…
rrobserver.com
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces
ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
krwg.org
End of the (almost) million-dollar duo
The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
2 people fall from border wall near UTEP, taken to hospital in stable condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people fell off the border wall near UTEP Friday night and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The El Paso Fire Department’s Special Rescue Units teamed up with Customs and Border Protection to respond to the border wall near Paisano and Spur 1966 Friday evening. The scene […]
KVIA
El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning
UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
