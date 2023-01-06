ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

golobos.com

New Mexico Meets Oral Roberts Monday Night in The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team closes out its non-conference schedule Monday night as it hosts Summit League favorite Oral Roberts at The Pit. Game time is 7 p.m. and the game will air on the Mountain West Network. The game was scheduled two weeks...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs defeat rival Rebels at home

With starting post player Tolu Smith in a little bit of foul trouble during the second half, senior Will McNair Jr. stepped up in key stretches and helped the Bulldogs defeat the Rebels 64-54 at Humphrey Coliseum. McNair led MSU with 13 points in a little over 25 minutes on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 1, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso is officially underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 44 Montwood 35 F Del Valle 48 Coronado 42 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Eastlake 49 F Socorro 30 F Eastwood 50 F […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to race at Vado Speedway

VADO, N.M. (KTSM) – 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is in the Borderland this week to race at Vado Speedway’s Wild West Shootout for the first time. The races start Saturday, Jan. 7 and continue all week with the final being held Jan. 15th. Larson has raced on dirt tracks his entire life […]
VADO, NM
El Paso News

Gorgeous, Warmer Sunday; Powerful Winds & Dust Mid-Week — Your 9-Day Forecast

The cold front definitely arrived early Saturday morning with thick clouds and a dramatic sunrise as captured by Cari Medeiros of Las Cruces in the picture below. We had a few raindrops here and there but nothing major. Tonight, the skies will be clear, and the temperatures will be colder. We’ll drop to 31 at the airport. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

End of the (almost) million-dollar duo

The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man dies after ejection on I-10 Sunday morning

UPDATE: Early Sunday morning, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a vehicle collision at I-10 West and MM 24. The initial investigation revealed that 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes was driving a Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle. According to officials, Barraza and two passengers were in the vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

