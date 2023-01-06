The New York Giants 2023 regular-season opponents are set now that the 2022 regular season has concluded. In addition to playing home and away games against the other three NFC East teams, the Giants will face all the teams from the NFC West and AFC East. They will see the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, and Packersat MetLife Stadium and the Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Saints, Raiders, and Bills on the road.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO