Related
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Special Teams Miscues Haunt Patriots in 35-23 Loss to Bills
The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 35-23 officially knocking them out of playoff contention. The Patriots entered this game as the No. 7 seed but between special teams' miscues and three Mac Jones interceptions, the Patriots' season comes to an end at 8-9. Head coach...
Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out in Loss to Seahawks; Future in Question?
The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to play spoiler today, but they let it slip right between their fingertips on Sunday at Lumen Stadium. The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 in overtime following a second-half rally by Seattle. With this loss, the Rams finish the season at...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Finishes Third NFL Season With 1,809 Receiving Yards
1,400 yards as a rookie. 1,616 yards in his second season. 1,809 yards in year three. If the pattern holds, Justin Jefferson will become the first player in NFL history with 2,000 receiving yards next season. It's simple math. Jefferson caught four passes for 38 yards in the first half...
New York Giants 2023 Regular-Season Opponents Set
The New York Giants 2023 regular-season opponents are set now that the 2022 regular season has concluded. In addition to playing home and away games against the other three NFC East teams, the Giants will face all the teams from the NFC West and AFC East. They will see the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, and Packersat MetLife Stadium and the Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Saints, Raiders, and Bills on the road.
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Bills & Patriots Tied at Halftime After Emotional Start
Amid what's been a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign this season, the Buffalo Bills have also had to swim through a sea of adversity. And on Monday, this took on a new meaning when safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. But after his remarkable recovery in the days...
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ Championship Window
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is only thinking about one thing this time of year: championships. The 26-year-old made that clear following the Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens that clinched back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history. Burrow was asked about the Bengals' championship window...
HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans wasted no time getting a jumpstart on the 2023 off-season. Sunday night, the Texans fired Lovie Smith as coach after one season. Smith's jettison marks the second one-and-done coach in two consecutive seasons (David Culley) and the third head coach to be let go by the franchise since Bill O'Brien in October of 2020.
Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.
Ravens 2023 Regular-Season Schedule Now Set
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North at 10-7, which means their 2023 schedule has been set. They will play the other second-place finishers in the AFC — Miami Dolphins (East), Tennessee Titans (South) and Los Angeles Chargers (West), and the Detroit Lions, who finished second in the NFC North.
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Former quarterback Bernie Kosar violated the league's gambling rules as a employee of the Cleveland Browns, forcing the team to fire him ahead of the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released a statement explaining the situation. Kosar, in his capacity of the host of the Bernie Kosar...
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly will interview with the Broncos about their vacant head coaching job after the team requested permission to speak with him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Since the Cowboys are still in the playoffs, Quinn is not allowed to speak with the...
Texans Start Coach Search; Sources ID Top Candidates
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff. It’s a tall...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the League’s New Rushing Champion
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s new rushing champion. Jacobs became the first Raider to achieve the remarkable accomplishment since Hall of Famer running back Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. The 24-year-old running back came into the season with a chip on his...
