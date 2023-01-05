Read full article on original website
Christmas Morning Sausage and Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole🎄
Christmas will be here before you know it! Every year I make this sausage, hash brown breakfast casserole. My family tears through this like they do their gifts! This breakfast casserole is a hearty and delicious way to start off your morning. It's very versatile, ham or bacon can be used for your protein or you can go completely vegetarian. One of the best parts about this casserole besides how amazing it tastes is that this recipe can easily be prepared the night before. You can prep this with layering the ingredients, topping with foil, and putting in fridge overnight. Pop it in the oven on Christmas morning and it will be ready for you as soon as the kids are done opening presents. No time wasted in the kitchen preparing, it'll only taste like you worked on it all morning.
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
