Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Praises LA For Continuing To Play With Pace

On Saturday, your Los Angeles Lakers somewhat improbably won their fifth straight game (and second in two days, coming as it did on the second half of a back-to-back set), a tight 136-134 win helped along, at a glacial pace, by plenty of free throws from both sides (70). The final whistle, a somewhat questionable call on a fairly innocuous De'Aaron Fox hip check that sent starting point guard Dennis Schroder to the line for the two game-clinching free throws, was later criticized by Fox.
