Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
From Bad to Boneheaded, Packers’ Season Ends vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Run the table? How about trip over it. Needing a victory to get into the NFL playoffs, the Green Bay Packers folded like a card table and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday night. With four consecutive wins, the Packers fought to keep...
New York Giants 2023 Regular-Season Opponents Set
The New York Giants 2023 regular-season opponents are set now that the 2022 regular season has concluded. In addition to playing home and away games against the other three NFC East teams, the Giants will face all the teams from the NFC West and AFC East. They will see the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, and Packersat MetLife Stadium and the Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Saints, Raiders, and Bills on the road.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
UPDATE: Another Wolverine Declaring For NFL
Fifth-year senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker saved his best season at Michigan for his last, finishing the year with 418 yards and three touchdowns on 35 receptions - good for No. 2 on the team. While the COVID season provided Schoonmaker with the opportunity to return for a sixth year, the 6-6, 250 pound talented tight end has opted to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith
Following their 32-31 Sunday win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, according to multiple reports. Smith's Texans tenure ends after just one season, with the Texans finishing the year with the NFL's second-worst record at 3-13-1. After Smith elected to go for two...
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly will interview with the Broncos about their vacant head coaching job after the team requested permission to speak with him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Since the Cowboys are still in the playoffs, Quinn is not allowed to speak with the...
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
The time has come when the Cleveland Browns have relieved Joe Woods of his defensive coordinator duties. Following a 7-10 showing in 2022, the Browns parted ways with Woods the day following the 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans called for Woods to be fired early in the...
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Rams-Seahawks: McVay’s Last Game Before TV Networks Come Calling?
Los Angeles Rams have head coach Sean McVay under contract as their head coach through 2026. But that contract extension he and General Manager Les Snead signed after winning a Super Bowl will not serve as a shield from television networks picking up their phone to see if the Rams' head coach will hang up his headset.
Browns Elevate two From Practice Squad as DE Jadeveon Clowney is Officially out Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the wake of that, two players were elevated from the practice squad. DE Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara were brought up from the practice squad. Jackson is a rookie out of...
