The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Jets Feel Confident About Making Playoffs Next Season

The message was clear from Jets players and head coach Robert Saleh after New York's loss in Week 18 on Sunday. New York fell short of its ultimate goal this year. The Jets finished the season in embarrassing and disappointing fashion, riding a six-game losing streak. But they'll be back, using this experience as fuel. This team believes that they'll be ready to clinch a spot in the postseason as next season comes to a close.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Jalen Hurts Plays Through Soreness, but His Presence was Exactly What Eagles Needed

Jalen Hurts was questionable on the Eagles’ Friday injury report for a reason. It wasn’t some kind of gamesmanship Nick Sirianni was playing to keep the New York Giants guessing. His quarterback was still sore from the sprain his throwing shoulder suffered on Dec. 18. Legitimately sore. “We...
Centre Daily

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Broncos Week 18

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. *The Chargers are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will face the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

49ers Beat the Cardinals 38-13 to Clinch the No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed

Practice session is over for the San Francisco 49ers. At least, that is what their game against the Arizona Cardinals looked like. The intensity just was never there. What looked like a potential battle on the Cardinals' opening offensive series ended up being just a prayer. The 49ers decimate the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Falcons WATCH: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Throws First TD Pass vs. Bucs

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is checking off a major career milestone in Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ridder has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass, a two-yard completion on 3rd and Goal, to tight end MyCole Pruitt, capping off a nine-play, 91-yard...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Takeaways From Chargers’ 31-28 Week 18 Loss to Broncos

The Chargers were defeated by the Broncos 31-28 Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 18. Here are takeaways from the Chargers' seventh loss of the season:. Brandon Staley mismanaged playing time for key players, leading to Mike Williams injury. When the Chargers took the field for kickoff...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

By-the-Numbers Recap of the Eagles’ Historic Regular-Season

There’s no question the Eagles' 2022 season was historic. Now, comes part two of that season – the playoffs. “It’s all 0-0 now,” said QB Jalen Hurts after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 22-16, to wrap up the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record

Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

