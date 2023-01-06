The message was clear from Jets players and head coach Robert Saleh after New York's loss in Week 18 on Sunday. New York fell short of its ultimate goal this year. The Jets finished the season in embarrassing and disappointing fashion, riding a six-game losing streak. But they'll be back, using this experience as fuel. This team believes that they'll be ready to clinch a spot in the postseason as next season comes to a close.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO