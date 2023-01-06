Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Centre Daily
Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale
The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.
Centre Daily
Jets Feel Confident About Making Playoffs Next Season
The message was clear from Jets players and head coach Robert Saleh after New York's loss in Week 18 on Sunday. New York fell short of its ultimate goal this year. The Jets finished the season in embarrassing and disappointing fashion, riding a six-game losing streak. But they'll be back, using this experience as fuel. This team believes that they'll be ready to clinch a spot in the postseason as next season comes to a close.
Centre Daily
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Finishes Third NFL Season With 1,809 Receiving Yards
1,400 yards as a rookie. 1,616 yards in his second season. 1,809 yards in year three. If the pattern holds, Justin Jefferson will become the first player in NFL history with 2,000 receiving yards next season. It's simple math. Jefferson caught four passes for 38 yards in the first half...
Centre Daily
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
Centre Daily
Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of decisions to make this offseason, and captain Cam Heyward believes his future with the team will be one of. Heyward, 33, remains under contract for another two seasons with the Steelers. But as the defense looks for answers as a number of positions, the biggest concern for the All-Pro's future is his cap hit.
Centre Daily
Jalen Hurts Plays Through Soreness, but His Presence was Exactly What Eagles Needed
Jalen Hurts was questionable on the Eagles’ Friday injury report for a reason. It wasn’t some kind of gamesmanship Nick Sirianni was playing to keep the New York Giants guessing. His quarterback was still sore from the sprain his throwing shoulder suffered on Dec. 18. Legitimately sore. “We...
Centre Daily
Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out in Loss to Seahawks; Future in Question?
The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to play spoiler today, but they let it slip right between their fingertips on Sunday at Lumen Stadium. The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 in overtime following a second-half rally by Seattle. With this loss, the Rams finish the season at...
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 18 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 20-16...
Centre Daily
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Broncos Week 18
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. *The Chargers are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will face the...
Centre Daily
49ers Beat the Cardinals 38-13 to Clinch the No. 2 NFC Playoff Seed
Practice session is over for the San Francisco 49ers. At least, that is what their game against the Arizona Cardinals looked like. The intensity just was never there. What looked like a potential battle on the Cardinals' opening offensive series ended up being just a prayer. The 49ers decimate the...
Centre Daily
Jets Searching For Answers After Finishing Season With Historic Slump on Offense
The Jets were historically bad on offense to finish this season. New York didn't score a single touchdown over their final three games. They averaged five points and 231 total yards per game in that stretch. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are just the second team in...
Centre Daily
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Robert Hainsey Injured in Meaningless Week 18 Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles decided to roll the dice in Week 18 with nothing to gain in regard to playoff positioning. The Bucs also have nothing to lose this weekend, making a win or loss against the Atlanta Falcons all but meaningless. Unless, of course, a key...
Centre Daily
BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
Centre Daily
Falcons WATCH: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Throws First TD Pass vs. Bucs
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is checking off a major career milestone in Sunday afternoon's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ridder has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass, a two-yard completion on 3rd and Goal, to tight end MyCole Pruitt, capping off a nine-play, 91-yard...
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Centre Daily
Takeaways From Chargers’ 31-28 Week 18 Loss to Broncos
The Chargers were defeated by the Broncos 31-28 Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 18. Here are takeaways from the Chargers' seventh loss of the season:. Brandon Staley mismanaged playing time for key players, leading to Mike Williams injury. When the Chargers took the field for kickoff...
Centre Daily
By-the-Numbers Recap of the Eagles’ Historic Regular-Season
There’s no question the Eagles' 2022 season was historic. Now, comes part two of that season – the playoffs. “It’s all 0-0 now,” said QB Jalen Hurts after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 22-16, to wrap up the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Centre Daily
Zaire Franklin Sets Indianapolis Colts Single Season Tackle Record
Former Syracuse linebacker and current Indianapolis Colts captain Zaire Franklin set the single season Colts tackle record after recording seven in the Colts season finale on Sunday. Franklin's tackle total for the 2022 campaign was pushed to 166, which surpassed the previous franchise record of 163 set by Shaquille Leonard in 2018.
Comments / 0