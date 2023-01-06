ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested after allegedly beating woman into convulsion

Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa is behind bars. Police allege he assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions. Carrizosa, 36, was arrested Monday by police in St. George, Utah, and faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault (two counts), second-degree robbery (one count) and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child (one count), MMA Junkie confirmed Sunday.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

