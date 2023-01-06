Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa arrested after allegedly beating woman into convulsion
Former UFC fighter Cain Carrizosa is behind bars. Police allege he assaulted his girlfriend on two separate occasions. Carrizosa, 36, was arrested Monday by police in St. George, Utah, and faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault (two counts), second-degree robbery (one count) and third-degree domestic violence in the presence of a child (one count), MMA Junkie confirmed Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Khabib Nurmagomedov fuels reports of stepping away from coaching after sharing Instagram post
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from competition when he was at the top of his game – and now he signals he might do the same after an elite year of coaching. Following multiple reports from Russian news outlets, Nurmagomedov on Saturday shared a post from...
