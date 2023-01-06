ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Michael Carrick happy to continue his quiet revolution at Middlesbrough

By Louise Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlM2X_0k5mDubM00

As a midfielder Michael Carrick was so subtly intelligent that spectators in the stands sometimes barely noticed his consistent success in shaping and controlling games. Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira may have possessed greater physical presence and Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were definitely more dynamic but Carrick’s technically assured vision prompted valid comparisons to Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Xabi Alonso.

Three months into his first managerial posting at Middlesbrough the former West Ham, Manchester United and England anchor is already exerting a similarly understated yet potentially revolutionary effect on this season’s Championship. Carrick appears so quietly unshowy, so modestly down to earth that it is easy to overlook the root-and-branch reform he has undertaken since succeeding Chris Wilder in late October.

Related: Webb 2.0: Chesterfield and the link to a stolen FA Cup winner’s medal

“We’ve tweaked a few things and it’s snowballed,” says the 41-year-old in his soft Tyneside accent as he sits in Wilder’s old seat at Middlesbrough’s outwardly tranquil Rockliffe Park training ground in the village of Hurworth-on-Tees, a few miles south of Darlington. “We’re flying at the moment.”

Until now, his feat in choreographing six wins in Boro’s past seven league games as they have risen from relegation waters to fifth place has gone largely under the radar, but Premier League Brighton are unlikely to underestimate Carrick’s side when they visit the Riverside for Saturday’s third round FA Cup tie.

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton manager, will appreciate that the former Manchester United coach’s inspired conversion of the previously sidelined former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom into a goal machine who has scored nine times in his past 10 games is no accident.

It seems the tactical acumen of a manager whose replacement of Wilder’s 3-5-2 with a more possession-oriented 4-2-3-1 is just as sharp as the passing range that helped Carrick collect 34 England caps in addition to one Champions League and five Premier League winners’ medals. He also won the FA Cup with United in 2016 but, much as Carrick emphasises his love for the competition, he knows Steve Gibson, Boro’s owner, hired him to return the team to the Premier League – and ideally this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WgBE_0k5mDubM00
Jonathan Woodgate (right), a former Middlesbrough manager, has been giving valuable assistance to Michael Carrick. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

“I’m a massive fan of the FA Cup; as a kid, watching the final in May was a huge day in the calendar for me and the excitement doesn’t change,” he says. Yet when Carrick is asked whether he is tempted to field a weaker team against Brighton he does not contradict that notion, instead merely body-swerving it. “I don’t think we’ve got a weak team here,” he smiles. “I’m delighted with everybody.

“Brighton are a really terrific team, especially in possession, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we do against them when we have the ball. I want to beat Brighton; seeing if you’re good enough to pull it off on big occasions is what you’re in football for. But the measurement for us now is the league and where we end up. It’s all about where we finish the season.”

Given that Boro were 22nd at the time of Wilder’s departure the 12-point gap separating them from the second automatic promotion place occupied by Sheffield United is regarded as distinctly surmountable on Teesside. If Boro do go up, Carrick’s decision to appoint Jonathan Woodgate as his first-team coach will have been fully vindicated. Considering Woodgate was sacked as Boro’s manager and replaced by Neil Warnock two-and-a-half years ago it initially looked a slightly left-field recruitment but he and Carrick are tactical soulmates.

The former international teammates share a longstanding friendship and Woodgate’s inside knowledge of the squad has proved invaluable. Significantly, the former centre back, who won eight England caps, is credited with helping Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan forge a formidabledefensive partnership. Both players, Fry especially, had fallen out of favour under Wilder but where Boro’s former manager could be abrasively critical of individuals, Carrick and Woodgate prefer a more emollient, arm-around-the-shoulder approach. Long-serving club staff have been greatly impressed by the manager’s “calmness” and distinctly non-starry “humility”.

High standards are demanded but individuals are spoken to with the sort of sensitivity perhaps informed by Carrick’s experience of a two-year period with depression during his playing days.

Related: FA Cup third round: 10 things to look out for this weekend

“I don’t know what went on before but the boys have been great since we started,” says Carrick, who signed the striker Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa on Friday. “They’re prepared to listen and apply themselves. When we’ve tweaked things they’ve responded. Everybody understands that successful teams are not about individuals. The attitude and application have been absolutely spot on.”

Boro’s new passing game has brought out the best in the 20-year-old academy graduate Hayden Hackney and the ability of Zack Steffen, the United States goalkeeper on loan from Manchester City, to serve as a “sweeper-keeper” is integral to the hallmark build-from-the-back philosophy.

Carrick has retained the slender, straight-backed elegance which characterised his playing days but he appreciates he cannot be too rigid, let alone evangelistic, about the team’s modus operandi. “I want to see free-flowing attacking football and we’ve played some really good, easy-on-the-eye stuff but what pleases me is that it hasn’t all been like that,” he says. “In sticky situations we’ve done all sorts; it’s particularly pleasing that we can find a way to win when we have to.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

FA investigates alleged homophobic chanting aimed at Frank Lampard

The Football Association has launched an investigation into homophobic chanting which was heard during Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Everton on Friday night. The chant was seemingly directed at Everton’s manager, Frank Lampard, during the second half of the match at Old Trafford, referencing his long association with Chelsea where he was both a player and manager.
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
BBC

Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

‘You will get it wrong … but you can’t make it worse’: 16 ways to talk to people who are grieving

‘So, where do your parents live?” Um … Your heart pauses for a second. You clench your drink. You take a breath in … Oh, they’re still looking at you – you haven’t said anything yet. So … yeah … Should you go into it? Where are you? Should you lie? How bad is today? Can you speak the truth without your voice cracking? Are they in the club? Would they notice if you ran away now? Yeah, so … It’s been too long. Just say something. Just start with the truth.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

US announces new $3.75bn aid package for Ukraine and its neighbors

The White House has announced a new $3.75bn military assistance package to help Ukraine and its neighbors on Nato’s eastern flank as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine. The armored carrier is...
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy