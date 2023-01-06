Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
thesource.com
Kanye West Facing Eviction in Calabasas
According to new legal documents, Kanye West may be facing eviction from his home in Calabasas. This past October, Adidas, Balenciaga, Chase Bank, Gap, Vogue, and talent agency CAA terminated their business with Kanye West after he made a series of antisemitic statements. From The Blast. According to new legal...
Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be Frightened Of Kanye West
As you might know, the Kardashian family is pretty much a master class on exactly how not to handle a relationship or a significant other. Seriously, look to these ladies on how to order a salad but definitely avoid them in the event you are seeking assistance with someone you love. So it wasn’t a […] The post Kim Kardashian Is Worried Future Boyfriends Will Be Frightened Of Kanye West appeared first on Reality Tea.
netflixjunkie.com
Cars Fuel Kanye: On the Verge of Ruin, Rapper Kanye West Sells His Luxurious Car Collection in an Attempt to Cushion Financial Downfall
Kanye West is in need of speed. The singer was a billionaire once and lost it all in a short span of time due to his split with brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP. While he still spends luxuriously, it is evident that he does not have much of wealth left to splurge.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's Daughter North Dresses Up As Her Father In 'Bound 2' TikTok
Kanye West’s daughter, North West, is definitely her daddy’s kid. The nine-year-old went viral with another TikTok, but this time, she dressed up as Ye and used a Yeezus standout to soundtrack the clip. The TikTok was posted to Kim and her daughter’s joint TikTok account, which finds...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Hardships Of Co-Parenting With Kanye West, Concerns Over Future Lovers Fearing Her Ex
Kim Kardashian opened up about the hardships of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The ex-couple shares four kids, North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 4; and Psalm 3, and she finds it uneasy about shielding their children from the controversies their father is fac.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Makes Adidas Panic: Rapper's Termination Left The Company $530M Worth of Yeezys
Kanye West has left Adidas with a massive problem. The "All of the Lights" rapper's lucrative collaboration with the footwear business was terminated in October due to the rapper's many anti-Semitic remarks and hate speech outbursts, according to the announcement. In a statement released, Adidas explained, "Adidas does not tolerate...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Attends Church Amid “Missing” Rumours: Report
The artist’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, said he was unable to find Ye for several weeks late last year. Last year, Kanye West was almost constantly in the headlines. Whether for feuding with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, or proclaiming his adoration for Hitler and his Nazis, there was no shortage of drama attached to the father of four’s name throughout 2022.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” (Feat. Jamie Foxx)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Kanye West has always been fucked up. When Kanye first arrived on the scene, his...
Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Cheers North West On At Her Basketball Game With Son Saint, 7
Kim Kardashian, 42, proudly cheered on her daughter North West, 9, at a recent basketball game in Los Angeles, CA. The reality star rocked a white graphic crop top and roomy gay pants as she cheered on the athlete and clapped in the crowd. She was joined by others, including her son Saint West, 7, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, and has a long braid in her hair as she accessorized with sunglasses.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Spotted! Battle Rapper and Actor Adam Ferrone Claims He Saw Kanye West Hanging Out With a Couple, “he’s just chilling”
Where is Kanye West? The Donda singer who is usually in the media for all the criticism had fans worried when he suddenly disappeared. All hell broke loose when the singer suddenly started making anti-Semitic comments, and instead of apologizing, doubled it down by praising Hitler. It was only the beginning of his downfall.
Kanye "Ye" West is still considered missing and fans are cconcerned
Kanye West is allegedly missingPhoto byPiers Morgan Youtube screenshot. Kanye West AKA Ye has allegedly been missing since mid December after his former business manager Thomas St. John tried to have the entertainer served with papers related to a lawsuit. St. John claims Ye failed to pay him for an 18-month contracted assignment as his senior financial advisor. West was last seen on December 14 by a photographer who saw him attending a church service in Los Angeles according to the Daily Mail UK.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0