7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wtmj.com
Lowder scores 21 as Cleveland State knocks off Green Bay
CLEVELAND — Led by Drew Lowder’s 21 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 82-77 on Saturday. The Vikings improved to 9-8 with the victory and the Phoenix fell to 2-15. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
seehafernews.com
1968 Ships State Champs Return For Alumni Night
Ships pride was on full display Friday night at a packed JFK Fieldhouse. Members of the Manitowoc Lincoln 1968 State championship team were honored during halftime of the varsity game with Notre Dame. Ed Fleener was the head coach of that undefeated Shipbuilders squad that beat Beloit Memorial in the...
seehafernews.com
Ships Gymnasts Compete At Mequon Invite
Manitowoc Lincoln placed 7th over the weekend in a 12-school Girls Gymnastics Invite hosted by Mequon Homestead. Coach Jacque Bartow’s squad tallied 117.8 points in the meet, which was won by Hartford Union with a score of 138.8. The top performer for the Ships was sophomore Erin Borchardt who...
seehafernews.com
Four Arrested at Packers/Lions Game
The Green Bay Police Department was rather busy last night at Lambeau Field. A total of 46 calls for service were reported, which is tied for the second most this season. The only game where more calls came in was the November 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys where 51 were reported.
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Lions and FFA to Team Up for Chili Dinner Ahead of Boys Basketball Game
The Mishicot Lions Club and FFA are teaming up to put on a chili dinner later this month. The dinner will be held in the High School Cafeteria on Thursday, January 26th from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. For a cost of $7 for adults, $5 for high school basketball players,...
wisfarmer.com
Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers win top Jr. Holstein award
It seems only natural that Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers would top off their careers in Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association with a flourish. For years, the 20 year olds have competed against ‒ and encouraged each other to the best of their ability ‒ in show rings across Wisconsin and in various contests.
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay to be honored with CTIA Wireless Foundation 2022 Climate Changemaker Award
CTIA Wireless Foundation has announced that UW Green Bay is one of their 2022 Climate Changemaker Award recipients. This award is given annually to researchers and organizations using wireless technology to address climate change. The award includes a $25,000 grant, which will be used to showcase the innovative work being...
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Jeanette L. Mrotek
Jeanette “Jenie” L. Mrotek, age 92 years young, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born January 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Julia (Nedvecki) Pozorski. Jenie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Mrotek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until her retirement, then worked at Rex Clean. Jenie was a woman of many talents, and was an excellent seamstress, both professionally and at home. In her younger years, she bowled in Manitowoc Leagues and also enjoyed deer hunting. She loved playing and watching Wisconsin sports teams, and was active in playing baseball and volleyball well into her 70’s. Jenie enjoyed camping all of her life, and when her grandchildren were younger, would take them all on a two-week camping trip every year. She was a great cook and baker, and would provide her family with homemade desserts at every meal. Jenie also enjoyed cross-stitch, and playing sheepshead with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish also a past member of the rosary and altar society of St. Mary’s. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, as she attended all of their sporting events. Jenie was very active, independent, and energetic up until her last day. Every year for the last 72 years, Jenie hosted the family Christmas party, which was a fun time for all. She will be missed for her great sense of humor and her love of having a good time.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown Green Bay’s newest restaurent hosts ribbon cutting ceremony, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After starting in a food truck, Bay Area Burger Company now has its first brick-and-mortar restaurant right in the heart of downtown Green Bay. The Bay Area Burger Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 4 at their new location in the Broadway District. The ceremony was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m. and...
seehafernews.com
Kathryn L. Kubec
Kathryn L. “Kathy” Kubec, age 79 of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Kathy was born in Chicago, IL on January 8, 1943. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961, then furthered her education to earn her certified nursing assistant certificate. Kathy worked as a CNA for many years at the Hamilton Memorial Home and the Two Rivers Community Hospital. On June 17, 1961, she married Donald J. Kubec at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death April 24, 2017. Kathy was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. She was devoted to her very strong faith, which she always instilled in her children.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
