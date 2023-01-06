ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Fay Weldon’s operatic role

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QK7vy_0k5mDmmm00
‘This was Fay Weldon’s only libretto. It was sharp and clever,’ says David Sulkin.

I was appointed co-director of the Baylis programme at English National Opera in 1985. We commissioned A Small Green Space. The libretto was written by Fay Weldon (Obituary, 4 January), with music by Ilona Sekacz. It was the first community work staged by a major UK opera company. We toured six towns and cities: Basildon, Bury St Edmunds, Barrow-in-Furness, Buxton, Glasgow and London. At each venue, the professional cast was joined by a large community chorus of young people.

The true story was about a lad called Lester, whose mother was ill. He undertook a campaign to prevent the building of a lavatory cleaning centre for the Channel tunnel link on Wormwood Scrubs, which was home to a threatened species of insect. After a struggle with bureaucracy, the insects were relocated and, in principle, Lester had won his battle.

Fay asked me, after the tour was completed, what the cost had been. It was about £100,000. Fay, with her infectious flair and warmth, declared: “A snip. An absolute bargain.” This was her only libretto. It was sharp, clever, and covered, ahead of their time, both ecology and mental health issues. It was a privilege to meet and work with her.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘You will get it wrong … but you can’t make it worse’: 16 ways to talk to people who are grieving

‘So, where do your parents live?” Um … Your heart pauses for a second. You clench your drink. You take a breath in … Oh, they’re still looking at you – you haven’t said anything yet. So … yeah … Should you go into it? Where are you? Should you lie? How bad is today? Can you speak the truth without your voice cracking? Are they in the club? Would they notice if you ran away now? Yeah, so … It’s been too long. Just say something. Just start with the truth.
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

If Harry sounds callous about killing, he is. All of us who served were – at least he knows why

As a former soldier, I’ve followed Prince Harry’s career with a mix of ironic and genuine interest. We served at similar times and in the same war. Friends who worked alongside him in the Household Cavalry and Army Air Corps reflect that he was a decent, rather laddish officer who did his job – which is about the highest accolade available to anyone who went to Sandhurst.
The Guardian

South Africa police investigate alleged plot to poison CEO with cyanide

Police are investigating an alleged plot to poison the chief executive of a South African power utility. Faced with political pressure, André de Ruyter resigned from his post at Eskom on 14 December after failing to solve a crisis in the company that has led to record levels of power cuts in Africa’s most industrialised economy.
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We got chatting in an online word game – and fell in love’

Sarah never imagined that her online word-game addiction would become more than a hobby. But at the end of 2019 it led to an unexpected, long-distance love story. “I was living in Germany but spending a lot of time with my daughter in Switzerland,” says Sarah, who left the UK with her husband when she was 20. “She had had a third baby and needed some extra help. I’d also been widowed in 2018 and was still feeling a bit disoriented.”
owlcation.com

Princess Feodora of Leiningen: Queen Victoria's Half Sister

Feodora was born Princess Anna Feodora Auguste Charlotte Wilhemina of Leiningen on the 7th December 1807 in Amorbach, then in Leiningen and now in Bavaria, Germany. She was the only daughter of Emich Karl, 2nd Prince of Leiningen and his second wife, Victoire of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. Her brother Karl was three...
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy