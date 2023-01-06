ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: The Trae Young Trade That Could Return LA To Playoff Glory

The Lakers are getting set to defend home court against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. Since it's a Laker game day, we'll be continuing our tradition at All Lakers of matching up the Lakers and their opponent for a potential trade. You can read about the proposal with their last opponent, the Miami Heat, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning

The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Sunday

After a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to close out their four-game slate this week with a bang. The Sixers were offered an opportunity to avoid falling into a losing streak as they faced the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this season, when the Sixers went to battle with the Pistons, Philadelphia came out on top with a comfortable win.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA Beats Sacramento In Whistle-Heavy Battle For Fifth Straight Win

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers eked out a marginal victory in a high-scoring road matchup against the Sacramento Kings, 136-134. All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James led all scorers with 37 points on 14-of-28 shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 shooting from the field. He also added eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline

In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy