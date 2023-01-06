ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries

“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Driver Dead In Elizabeth Crash

One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection over the weekend, authorities said. A Pennsylvania man was in a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue, when the light turned green and he drove east around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
RAHWAY, NJ
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NJ art teacher allegedly overdosed in front of students

WESTFIELD, NJ (PIX11) — Students found a New Jersey art teacher after he allegedly overdosed in a classroom, police said Friday.  Students found Frank Thompson, 57, in distress in a second-floor art classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Nov. 29, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was unconscious and unresponsive. He was being treated […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died

NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

WESTFIELD, NJ
