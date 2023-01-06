Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
One person died in a crash at an Elizabeth intersection over the weekend, authorities said. A Pennsylvania man was in a Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue, when the light turned green and he drove east around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, city spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
NJ art teacher allegedly overdosed in front of students
WESTFIELD, NJ (PIX11) — Students found a New Jersey art teacher after he allegedly overdosed in a classroom, police said Friday. Students found Frank Thompson, 57, in distress in a second-floor art classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School on Nov. 29, Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said. Thompson was unconscious and unresponsive. He was being treated […]
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Child among three seriously injured in Newark fire
Crews arrived at the home on Valley Street, where the fire broke out shortly before noon on Saturday.
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
NJ woman in $400K GoFundMe scam sentenced to prison again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records
After taking an 82-year-old woman to court for filing too many records requests, Irvington is again trying to limit transparency. The post Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ – A suspect who was fleeing Newark police officers collapsed and died on Thursday. Now, those officers are being investigating by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Matt Platkin said his office is now investigating the circumstances of the incident. “According to the preliminary investigation, Newark police officers pursued an individual on foot in connection with a criminal investigation,” said Dan Prochilo, spokesperson for the OAG’s office. “During the pursuit the individual collapsed on an embankment along Route 280 westbound, in the area of mile marker 12.8. He was transported to University Hospital, where The post AG investigating after suspect fleeing Newark police officer collapsed and died appeared first on Shore News Network.
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Using Stolen IDs in Local Scheme to Buy $140,124 in Cars
A 46-year-old New Jersey man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in a scheme to use the stolen identities of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico to fraudulently purchase vehicles and other merchandise and use bank accounts and credit cards. Jose Irizarry of Union City, N.J., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to...
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
WESTFIELD — A middle school art teacher overdosed on fentanyl in front of students and had drugs stored in the classroom closet, according to police. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School, overdosed on the deadly substance at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro.
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenton, NJ, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
January 8, 2022 Updated TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Four working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center,…
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
