Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale
The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders renew acquaintances Saturday in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium. Week 18 marks their 127th meeting, including the postseason. The Chiefs hold a 71-54-2 all-time edge in this AFC West series, including a 30-29 win in Week 5. The Chiefs have dominated the annual...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin During Week 18 Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are using one of the several ways the NFL has allowed teams to share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Steelers are joining a number of teams around the league in painting the "3" on the 30-yard lines blue and red to honor Hamlin, who wears number three.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Lovie: ‘I Expect to Be Back - Absolutely!’ Coach Controversy in Texans Win
INDIANAPOLIS -- In a dramatic comeback, in a game meaningless except for pride and prime draft position, the Houston Texans managed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. And how the Texans’ last-minute 32-31 victory unfolded was nearly as interesting as the high draft stakes involved in this AFC South game with the outcome meaning the franchise has earned the second overall pick of the draft with a 3-13-1 record - instead of drafting first overall.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: By winning, Chiefs clinch playoff bye and (almost) everything that goes with it
The NFL playoff field is set, the games are scheduled and the Chiefs get a week off. Those developments were set in motion when the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 on Saturday. By winning, the Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye.
Wichita Eagle
Dak 1-Word ‘Expletive’ for His Play in Cowboys Loss
The Washington Commanders beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 in Sunday in NFL Week 18, with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hardly looking ready for next week's Wild Card playoff game at Tampa Bay. And if you don't believe us, ask Dak for his self-evaluation. “(Expletive),'' Prescott said, "if you’ll excuse...
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Lose to Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years
The nightmare is finally over. An abysmal season for the Indianapolis Colts ended on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans 32-31. The Colts took the lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on as the Texans completed a Hail Mary attempt with 50 seconds remaining.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos 31, Chargers 28: Three Takeaways For the Future
Although Sunday’s contest didn’t impact the playoffs, it did lay the framework for the Denver Broncos of the future. In a hard-fought battle where Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley kept his starters significantly longer than expected, the game was more of a struggle than anticipated. Let’s...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Falcons WR Drake London Injured, Bucs QB Tom Brady Taken Out
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in a tight battle Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - but two of the best players on each side aren't on the field. For Atlanta, star rookie and leading receiver Drake London suffered a foot injury and is officially listed as questionable to return.
Wichita Eagle
Candidates the Panthers Should Consider for the Head Coaching Job
Now that the last page of the 2022 season has been turned, the Panthers will open the book on the most important off-season in franchise history. The Panthers brought life into a dying fanbase with a stretch of football that we haven't seen in Charlotte in years. Carolina won six of their last twelve games, which isn't impressive compared to other teams, but winning games in November/December had been unheard of since 2020.
Wichita Eagle
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Broncos Week 18
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. *The Chargers are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will face the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Remain No. 3 Seed in NFC Playoffs, Will Host Giants in Wild Card Round
The Vikings did their part. The Cardinals, unsurprisingly, did not. Minnesota needed a win over Chicago and a Cardinals upset over the 49ers to pass San Francisco for the No. 2 seed in the NFC on Sunday. The Vikings won their game, but as expected, the 49ers routed the Cardinals for their tenth consecutive win. That means the 49ers, by virtue of a conference record tiebreaker, have clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at Commanders: Dallas LB Micah Parsons - 3 to Watch
Despite having already secured a playoff berth, the Dallas Cowboys still have dreams of earning the top spot in the conference. With the Philadelphia Eagles having lost two straight, Dallas has the opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday at Washington— along with losses by the Eagles (vs. the New York Giants) and the San Francisco 49ers (to the Arizona Cardinals) this weekend.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 18
The Lions (8-8) travel to Lambeau Field this week for a must-see matchup with the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. If the L.A. Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the day Sunday, the aforementioned regular season finale between the Lions and the Packers becomes a play-in game to the playoffs for Detroit.
