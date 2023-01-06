Read full article on original website
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023
The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
Keller: How will Mass. be different with first female elected as governor?
BOSTON – Thursday marked a historic day when Maura Healey was sworn in as the first female ever elected governor of Massachusetts. So what will the feat mean for the voters of Massachusetts?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked that question to Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. "I know Maura Healey from working with her as attorney general. I have to say she's somebody who's smart, gets her facts right, works hard, rolls up her sleeves to collaborate and get the job done," Spilka said. "She's straight forward, to the point and I look forward to working with her and her...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Brian Walshe is set to appear in court Monday morning. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading...
First order of business: Healey introduces cabinet, including first-in-nation climate chief
BOSTON — At her first public press conference Friday as governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey highlighted her creation of a cabinet-level climate chief to oversee the new office of climate innovation and resilience. The media scrum came after the governor led a first cabinet meeting. ...
wgbh.org
Healey, Driscoll celebrate their historic firsts with basketball-themed ‘Garden party’
At times it had the feel of an arena concert, a bigwigs’ cocktail hour, a nightclub and an amusement park. But at its core, the event that packed the TD Garden Thursday night was a boisterous celebration of firsts. Gov. Maura Healey is the first woman elected Massachusetts governor...
Massachusetts’ minimum wage raise is falling behind inflation (Editorial)
When the Massachusetts minimum wage was raised to $15 per hour in 2018, some skeptics thought it was asking too much of employers to cover the difference. The question now may be whether the increase was enough. The minimum wage increase was part of the so-called “grand bargain” between Governor...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Poll: Mass. residents want to maintain controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
SNAP Update: Massachusetts Set To End Emergency SNAP Benefits — When To Expect Last Payment
Pandemic SNAP, or P-EBT, is set to expire in February for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. WWLP 22News reported that the last SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to go out on March 2. SNAP Benefits:...
YAHOO!
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?
The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Gov. Maura Healey issues her 1st executive order, creating climate chief
In her first full day in office, Gov. Maura Healey issued an executive order creating a climate chief within her Cabinet, as the newly sworn-in Democratic leader envisions Massachusetts as a global leader in tackling the climate crisis through what she sees as bold electrification and renewable energy goals. Her...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
Cat named Mr. Spooky tries to dip his paws into the Attleboro mayoral race
On Friday, a cat named Mr. Spooky walked into Attleboro city hall to run for city mayor, but unfortunately, the ambitious feline failed as he fell short of the job requirements. “The halls of City Hall looked fur-midable 🐱 today when Mr. Spooky came by to pull papers to run...
