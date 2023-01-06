ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 6

Only a movie
3d ago

What bigger, better waste of time and money. The grifters ball. Look up the donors and see the lobbyists that are already pedalling their influence.

Reply
3
Related
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023

The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: How will Mass. be different with first female elected as governor?

BOSTON – Thursday marked a historic day when Maura Healey was sworn in as the first female ever elected governor of Massachusetts. So what will the feat mean for the voters of Massachusetts?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked that question to Massachusetts Senate President Karen Spilka. "I know Maura Healey from working with her as attorney general. I have to say she's somebody who's smart, gets her facts right, works hard, rolls up her sleeves to collaborate and get the job done," Spilka said. "She's straight forward, to the point and I look forward to working with her and her...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YAHOO!

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to an application with the city Planning Board. The proposed building would have about 34 loading docks and parking for 146 trailers, with the warehouse generating about 276 trips per day, according to the application. The project is before the Planning Board later this month.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?

The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy