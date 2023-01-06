(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan nonprofit is calling for donations after seeing a dip following the holidays."We're really actually competing with the garbage can," says Kristin Benton, director of development for Volunteers of America Michigan.Benton says just because Santa may have left something new under the tree, doesn't mean the old item its replacing has to find its way to the curb. "It's easy for people when they're cleaning things out, especially this time of year, right? We just have the holiday season. A lot of people got new things to just throw things away," says Benton.She says by donating...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO