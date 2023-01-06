ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Michigan Humanities announce ‘Great Michigan Stories’ grants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities is offering a Great Michigan Stories grant opportunity for projects highlighting untold stories in Michigan history that brings attention to underrepresented populations and communities in the state. Five organizations across the state will be selected to carry out projects, culminating in a year of...
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
CBS Detroit

Volunteers of America Michigan encouraging donations as numbers dip

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan nonprofit is calling for donations after seeing a dip following the holidays."We're really actually competing with the garbage can," says Kristin Benton, director of development for Volunteers of America Michigan.Benton says just because Santa may have left something new under the tree, doesn't mean the old item its replacing has to find its way to the curb. "It's easy for people when they're cleaning things out, especially this time of year, right? We just have the holiday season. A lot of people got new things to just throw things away," says Benton.She says by donating...
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan leaders hope to host presidential primary on Feb 27, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials have picked a potential date for the 2024 presidential primary election. On January 4, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate submitted a letter to the Democratic National Committee indicating that they are aiming to host Michigan's presidential primary on February 27, 2024, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 17.
95.3 MNC

Only 1/4 of eligible Michigan high school students are filling out FAFSA paperwork so far

The State of Michigan says there are a number of options to make college more affordable, but too many students aren’t taking the first step to explore them. An estimated 76% of Michigan students that are headed to a public 4-year university qualify for a new state scholarship. But Bridge Michigan reports many high school students still haven’t filled out the important form that allows them to see how much they can save. Fewer potential students are filling out the FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
WILX-TV

How the Michigan High School Athletic Association keeps young athletes safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Heart Association reports more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and nearly 90% of them are fatal. After NFL star Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest Monday night, Shari Babbitt was left worried about her grandchild’s safety when playing football....
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
urbanmatter.com

7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
mcknightshomecare.com

$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
