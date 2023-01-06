Read full article on original website
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe arrested, charged with misleading police
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was taken into custody Sunday for misleading police, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. Ana Walshe,...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police
COHASSET, Mass- — The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday...
Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail
Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
Methuen Man, 19, Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Firearms Thefts
A 19-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiring to steal firearms from federally licensed gun dealers. According to court documents and statements made in court, between Aug. 29, 2021 and Oct. 4, that year, Johariel Quezada conspired with others to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees. During that time, more than 40 firearms were stolen from Milford Firearms in Milford, N.H.; Second Amendment Arms in Windham, N.H.; and MacPhearson Firearms in Brentwood, N.H.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
Prosecutors name 2 Gilford officers involved teen’s fatal shooting
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The names of two Gilford police officers involved in the New Year’s Day shooting death of a teenager were released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday. Officer Nathan Ayotte and Sgt. Douglas Wall arrived at a Gilford home Sunday after...
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’
BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
U.S. college fraud mastermind receives longest jail sentence
BOSTON, Massachusetts: Former college admissions consultant William Rick Singer, the architect of "Operation Varsity Blues", the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered, was sentenced this week to 3-1/2 years in prison. The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston, marked the longest jail time issued...
Portsmouth, New Hampshire man gets 84 months for drug trafficking
CONCORD — Robert Corson, 34, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. In April and May of 2021, Corson sold quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a cooperating individual. In July 2021,...
Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
Police continue to ask for public's help in search for Concord girl reported missing in 1968
CONCORD, N.H. — A 15-year-old Concord girl has been missing for more than 50 years and police are looking for anyone who had contact with the teen between December 1967 and January 1968, or anytime thereafter. Status: Missing person. City/town: Concord. Reported missing: Jan. 8, 1968. Janis Taylor was...
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
