Methuen, MA

New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, missing woman’s husband held on $500K bail

Brian Walshe, 46, the husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, 39, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday morning. Prosecutors stated Brian Walshe was on house arrest before being held for a $500,000 cash bail in relation to charges of misleading a police investigation. According to prosecutors, there are records of Brian Walshe going to various commercial stores the day after Ana Walshe went missing, including Home Depot, Whole Foods and CVS, and he did not inform police of his whereabouts.
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
newportdispatch.com

Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison

LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
LACONIA, NH
WHAV

Methuen Man, 19, Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Firearms Thefts

A 19-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiring to steal firearms from federally licensed gun dealers. According to court documents and statements made in court, between Aug. 29, 2021 and Oct. 4, that year, Johariel Quezada conspired with others to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees. During that time, more than 40 firearms were stolen from Milford Firearms in Milford, N.H.; Second Amendment Arms in Windham, N.H.; and MacPhearson Firearms in Brentwood, N.H.
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged after allegedly attempting to steal money from seniors using ‘Grandparent Scam’

BILLERICA, Mass. — Billerica Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly attempted to steal from a senior resident using the increasingly common grandparent scam. On Thursday around 9 a.m., Billerica Police were notified that a 79-year-old resident had received a call from a man claiming to be their grandson, “Bobby.” Police learned that the individual, identified as Tony Mejia, 37, of Boston, claimed he had been arrested for striking a pregnant woman with his car while drunk. He said he was ashamed of what happened, and told the resident that they should not contact anyone else or tell anyone what happened.
BILLERICA, MA
newyorkcitynews.net

U.S. college fraud mastermind receives longest jail sentence

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Former college admissions consultant William Rick Singer, the architect of "Operation Varsity Blues", the largest U.S. college admissions fraud scheme ever uncovered, was sentenced this week to 3-1/2 years in prison. The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston, marked the longest jail time issued...
BOSTON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Portsmouth, New Hampshire man gets 84 months for drug trafficking

CONCORD — Robert Corson, 34, formerly of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. In April and May of 2021, Corson sold quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover New Hampshire State Police Trooper and a cooperating individual. In July 2021,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested

A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
EXETER, NH
