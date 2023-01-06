Read full article on original website
KSLA
Keep Bossier Beautiful to plant 50 trees on Arbor Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparation for Arbor Day projects is underway in northwest Louisiana!. On Jan. 21, Keep Bossier Beautiful will be planting 50 trees along Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The group says this is part of their beautification project. Keep Bossier Beautiful says they need eight teams with 5-6...
ktalnews.com
Rollercoaster ride of temperatures and storms
Pleasant early week weather, storms return Wednesday …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 9th. Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants gone. More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. East Texas...
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
KSLA
SPD hosting blood drive in remembrance of Officer Chatéri Payne’s death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department’s Facebook page, they will be holding their first blood drive on Monday, Jan. 9. The drive is being held in remembrance of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne. She was killed four years ago today on Jan. 9, 2019. You...
KSLA
Fire heavily damages Shreveport house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8. The fire on Fairfield Avenue a couple houses south of Marx Street was reported at 3:14 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The front of the one-story, wood-frame dwelling was engulfed in flames and black...
KSLA
Lilah’s King Cakes shares its popular flavors
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Lilah’s King Cakes visit KSLA to speak about its popular Louisiana dessert, king cakes, and the many amazing flavors they have. They have a lot of amazing flavors to choose from, including apples and cinnamon, lemon berry and cream, tiramisu, triple berry, and more!
ktalnews.com
Fairfield Avenue: house burns while occupants away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 15 units from the Shreveport Fire Department were on hand Sunday afternoon to extinguish flames that destroyed a one-story, wood-frame home on Fairfield Avenue. Members of the SFD are still on the scene near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Marx Street as of Sunday evening.
KSLA
Mild into the work week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some lingering showers are expected during the morning hours before tapering off to the east. Highs today will be similar to Thursday, the low-60s, with some sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the 30s and 40s. We...
KSLA
4-year-old boy shot in gun crossfire on Peach Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just before 12 p.m. on Jan. 7, the Shreveport Police Department was called to Peach Street for a shooting that led to a 4-year-old boy getting shot. Two different groups of people got into an altercation then began shooting at each other. According to SPD, the...
KTBS
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
ktalnews.com
Elvis Presley once sang for a dozen of this Shreveport company’s donuts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Elvis Aaron Presley once sang his heart out for a box of donuts. The year was November 6, 1954, and Elvis was under contract with the Louisiana Hayride. For those unfamiliar with the Louisiana Hayride, the best way to describe it is to say that...
KSLA
Single-story vacant house catches fire in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battles flames from under a house on Herndon Street. On Jun. 7, at 6:49 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 100 block of Herndon Steet, in the Highland neighborhood. Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call and discovered smoke coming from the corner of the single-story house. SFD located a small fire underneath the house.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
KSLA
Major warming trend on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Bundle up! It’s a chilly start across the ArkLaTex with many of us waking up to temperatures in the 30s. Later this afternoon, we’ll see a nice rebound in temperatures will clouds giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s regionwide. Overall it should be another great day to get outside!
KSLA
One person shot on Hollywood Avenue; third shooting in one day in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 4:30 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department arrived on at a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Hollywood Ave on Jan.7. When SPD arrived, they found a victim who had suffered gunshot wounds to both his arm and leg. His injuries were non-life threatening, and he was transported to Ochsner’s for treatment.
q973radio.com
Are People in Shreveport Eating Their Christmas Trees?
If you had a real Christmas tree this year in Shreveport, you may be thinking about how you’re going to dispose of it. Well, here’s a reminder: You can totally just EAT it. A few years back we heard about an “artisan baker and cook” in the U.K....
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
