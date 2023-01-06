ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Airlines Issuing Refunds Following Massive Holiday Cancelations

In case you haven’t been traveling or following the news lately, Southwest has been going through it for the last few weeks. After massive delays and cancellations at the end of the year, Southwest Airlines’ CEO issued an apology for the turmoil that left holiday travelers scrambling. Now, the company has started to issue refunds and rapid rewards points to those who were affected by all of the delays and cancellations.
CBS News

No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA

A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
boardingarea.com

JetBlue Launches “The Big Winter Sale” with Fares Starting at $39

With prices starting from just $39, here are the details of JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale that is good for travel into March, 2023!. While JetBlue does not launch sales as often as Southwest does, in light of the absolute mess Southwest made of their schedule last week, I was waiting for JetBlue to launch a sale to try and attract more customers. Not sure if that is why they did it or it was already scheduled but it is a good way to get some customers looking for deals while Southwest scrambles to make right by its own customers.
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy