Southwest Airlines Issuing Refunds Following Massive Holiday Cancelations
In case you haven’t been traveling or following the news lately, Southwest has been going through it for the last few weeks. After massive delays and cancellations at the end of the year, Southwest Airlines’ CEO issued an apology for the turmoil that left holiday travelers scrambling. Now, the company has started to issue refunds and rapid rewards points to those who were affected by all of the delays and cancellations.
No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA
A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Traveler Shares 'Secret' Plane Hack for Flying in Comfort
Not sure how the flight attendants will feel about this though.
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las Vegas
Are you planning a trip to Las Vegas and looking for ways to save money on your hotel room? Look no further! Here are some tips for finding affordable accommodation in Sin City:
AirTags are a must-have for travel, and not only for finding lost luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has become a fan-favorite accessory for a number of reasons. Whether you’re trying to find your keys that you’re positive are somewhere in the house, or an F1 racer trying to find a stolen bag, AirTags can get the job done. Another...
JetBlue Launches “The Big Winter Sale” with Fares Starting at $39
With prices starting from just $39, here are the details of JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale that is good for travel into March, 2023!. While JetBlue does not launch sales as often as Southwest does, in light of the absolute mess Southwest made of their schedule last week, I was waiting for JetBlue to launch a sale to try and attract more customers. Not sure if that is why they did it or it was already scheduled but it is a good way to get some customers looking for deals while Southwest scrambles to make right by its own customers.
