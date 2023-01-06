Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Darlington County man out on bond after attempted murder charge
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was charged with attempted murder after deputies responded to a reported shooting on Saturday. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Saturday, deputies responded to a Bronco Rd. home after the suspect allegedly fired shots at another person; however, no one was hit.
Darlington man jailed on attempted murder, other charges after alleged shooting on Saturday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No […]
WMBF
Authorities capture man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting; investigation ongoing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a weekend homicide. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday night to a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls where they found a 26-year-old Amonte Blocker was shot and killed and a second person was also assaulted.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Fight over car sale led to shooting in Georgetown County; suspect identified
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man accused of shooting another man on Sunday. Deputies were called to Smokethorn Street off Highway 521 where they said a man had been shot in the leg. The victim’s condition has not been released.
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
WMBF
Scotland County man in jail on half-million dollar bond after stand-off, attempted murder of law enforcement
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A three-hour stand-off ended Monday with the arrest of a Scotland County man, the sheriff said. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were met with gunfire while attempting a welfare check Sunday night at the Gibson Manor Apartments Monday. According to the report, deputies arrived...
Coroner IDs man found dead in Florence; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a homicide after a body was found Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The body was found in the 600 block of Brunson Street, Brandt said. Police were called at about 3 p.m. for a cardiac arrest call and found a […]
coladaily.com
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
WMBF
Victim’s neighbor among 5 arrested in connection to deadly Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Five men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says. The Robeson County said 18-year-old Kobe Mobley, 22-year-old Xavier Jones, 20-year-old Jadaruis Kells,...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
wpde.com
Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
WMBF
Fourth arrest made, 1 wanted in connection to deadly near-Christmas shooting in Maxton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two more arrests have been made and another suspect remains wanted in connection to a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. RELATED COVERAGE | Homicide investigation underway after early-morning shooting in Robeson County, sheriff says. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old...
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
5 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
WMBF
Deputies arrest victim’s neighbor, another suspect in connection to deadly shooting in Maxton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies have made arrests in a deadly shooting just before Christmas Day in Maxton. Authorities were called to a home on Dec. 22 on Corey Road, where they said they found 50-year-old Darrell Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
NC man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Infant found alone in apartment with deceased couple following murder-suicide
Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Office say around just before midnight Wednesday they responded to the Westwood Apartments in Manning in response to gunshots. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the cries of a small child coming from inside. After forcing their...
Comments / 1