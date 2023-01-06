ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

WMBF

Darlington County man out on bond after attempted murder charge

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man was charged with attempted murder after deputies responded to a reported shooting on Saturday. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said on Saturday, deputies responded to a Bronco Rd. home after the suspect allegedly fired shots at another person; however, no one was hit.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man injured

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured. According to officials, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 2012 Faraway Drive in northeast Columbia on Saturday at 11 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When officials arrived, they found a man lying in a hallway, shot in the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Police investigating after body found in Florence as homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a body was found along the area of the 600 block of Brunson Street in Florence. Police say initially they responded to the area on a cardiac arrest call. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim at the scene. The...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
News19 WLTX

Sumter teen who left home Friday night found safe

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter officers say a teen who went missing from his home after a disagreement has been found and is OK. According to a statement from the Sumter Police Department, the teen was last seen leaving his West Oakland Avenue home around 9:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed to...
SUMTER, SC

