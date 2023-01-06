Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
Runny nose and congestion won't go away? You could have chronic sinusitis
Chronic sinusitis causes pain, swelling, and congestion that lasts 12 weeks or longer. Here's how to treat — and prevent — this common condition.
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Healthline
What to Know About Chronic Emphysema
Chronic emphysema is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused by damage to the air sacs in the lungs. Although there is no cure, you can manage the disease with lifestyle changes and treatment. Chronic emphysema is one of two conditions classified as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)....
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Muscle aches, pains now among top COVID symptoms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the original publication title: “Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms,” and to correct the original subtitle: “COVID symptoms have changed… again.” Both titles are contradictory to a linked study in the story. We regret the error. KSNF/KODE — According to ZOE Health Study […]
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
EatingWell
Can You Eat Cheese If You Have Heart Disease?
Cheese is high on many people's list of favorite foods. But it's also one of the foods that is suggested to "eat in moderation", especially for those with heart disease. Cheese has beneficial nutrients, like protein and calcium, as well as other nutrients that are best to limit, like saturated fat and sodium. The good news is that a little bit of cheese goes a long way in the flavor department. So, how much can you really have if you have heart disease? Here are the details on whether or not cheese can and should be part of a heart-healthy diet, plus some of the healthiest ways to include cheese to your eating pattern.
Women's Health
'I Combined The 80/20 Rule And Calorie Deficit While Doing Team Body Project Workouts To Lose 75 Pounds'
My name is Sarah Clanton (@bpdbodyandme), and I am 32 years old. I currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, I am a full-time middle school teacher. After years of struggling with my mental health and relationship with food, I decided to start making small changes to my diet and exercise. By staying in a calorie deficit and working out with Team Body Project videos, I lost 75 pounds.
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science
This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
Former smoker, stage 4 cancer survivor urges people to quit
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was 2018, and after 30 years of smoking when Carla Prothro decided enough was enough. It was time to quit."It wasn't that I didn't want to," she said to CBS 11 News. "It was just hard."She enlisted the help of a doctor, and knowing her history he asked her to do some baseline scans.Neither of them thought there was going to be a problem."We were both wrong," Prothro said. "About 15 minutes after the scan he called to tell me they found cancer in both lungs."According the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading...
Dates are a cure for some diseases, including osteoporosis and Alzheimer's
Dates are a popular fruit in the Middle East and India, This is due to the climatic nature of India and the Middle East. Dates are very rich in elements beneficial to the human body, as dates contain a lot of calories, carbohydrates, natural fibers, vitamin C and, vitamin D.
EatingWell
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan to Lower Cholesterol
While added sugars and desserts can certainly be included in moderation, many eat way more of the sweet stuff than realizing. In fact, according to the CDC, the average adult in the United States consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugars each day, far more than the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 6 teaspoons for females and 9 teaspoons for males.
MedicalXpress
Changes in lifestyle habits linked to colorectal cancer risk
Lifestyle habit changes are associated with colorectal cancer (CRC) risk, according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Edoardo Botteri, Ph.D., from the Cancer Registry of Norway in Oslo, and colleagues examined changes in lifestyle habits and their associations with CRC development using baseline and follow-up questionnaire data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer cohort. A healthy lifestyle index (HLI) score was developed based on smoking status, alcohol consumption, body mass index, and physical activity (range, 0 [most unfavorable] to 16 [most favorable]).
Dietitians Weigh In On Panera's Viral Charged Lemonade
Find out if you really need to be concerned about the high caffeine and sugar content in the drink everyone is talking about on TikTok.
