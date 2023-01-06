Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Dominate in Final Duals Before Big Ten Slate
With the Big Ten dual slate starting next weekend, the 17th-ranked Huskers had a pair of duals against both Gardner-Webb and Cambpell on Saturday in Buies Creek, N.C. The Huskers took care of business and were fairly dominant along the way as they won 16 of the 20 matches and beat both teams 37-6. With the wins, Nebraska improves to 4-2 in dual action on the year.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Outlasts Minnesota 81-79 in Overtime
Nebraska picked up a Big Ten road win against a scrappy Minnesota Gopher squad that wouldn’t go away until the very end of overtime as our beloved Huskers finished a game by making free throws, something that hasn’t happened since Grover Cleveland’s administration (may or may not be true).
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at SCSU in Top-Four Battle
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The No. 1/3 Minnesota men's hockey team suffered a 3-0 loss in a top-four matchup at No. 4 St. Cloud State Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Golden Gophers put pressure on the Huskies all game, but could not break through and...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Rutgers Preview and Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10, 0-4 Big Ten) Saturday, January 7, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT) Live TV: BTN - Mike Hall (PBP), Christy Winters Scott (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst), Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (105.9...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Loses to Rutgers 57-45
Issie Bourne scored the first four Husker points as Nebraska led 4-3 in the first three and a half minutes. Alexis Markowski picked up an offensive foul on a screen. A couple of Husker turnovers fortunately did not lead to any Scarlet Knight points. However, some good offense by Rutgers gave them their first lead at 4:32 (5-4 Rutgers).
Corn Nation
First Impression: Nebraska’s Coordinators Marcus Satterfield and Tony White
Nebraska’s new coordinators met with the media for the first time in their official capacity. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield talked about his plans for our beloved Husker offense. He said the offense will huddle, will run the ball, and they will use a fullback. Look at this quote:. We’re...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
umn.edu
Could above average snowfall provide drought relief in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (01/06/2023) — Though some homeowners and commuters in Minnesota consider heavy snowfall an inconvenience, many are hoping this season’s above average snow totals will provide drought relief in many parts of the state, after difficult years in 2021 and 2022. Jeff Strock, a professor at the...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
valleynewslive.com
Pickup goes through ice on Leech Lake
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe
Police in Lakeville say a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe. Police issued an appeal Thursday to ask for the public's help in locating Trisha Ann Benson, who'd been last seen on Christmas Eve. In that appeal, police said Benson was last seen on the 1100 block of E....
