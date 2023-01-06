ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WFMJ.com

Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods

The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns finished 7-10 after losing to the Steelers. Woods has been with the Browns since 2020 and joined the staff under Kevin Stefanski. In a statement Stefanski said, 'Unfortunately, we didn't perform up to our standards enough this season, and we all...
CLEVELAND, OH

