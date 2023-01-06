Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Lovie Smith drops truth bomb on returning as Texans’ HC
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans ended their season with an improbable victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. As the Texans look to build towards next season, Smith dropped his opinion on if he should remain Houston’s head coach. On 4th and 20 with less than a...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat
Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Ramsey Hit With Absurd Penalty in Final Seconds of Seahawks-Rams
Jalen Ramsey got flagged for a ridiculous penalty after Geno Smith ran into him.
Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now
The Travis Kelce contract for the Chiefs is one of the best bargains in the NFL for a player who may go down as the best TE of all time. The post Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe
Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks
Is Aaron Rodgers retiring after the Green Bay Packers’ failed playoff bid in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions? Well, many NFL fans think that’s the case based on Rodgers’ action towards Jameson Williams after the game. After the Lions took down the Packers 20-16 to deny them a playoff berth, Williams approached Rodgers for […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: True reason Sean McVay could step down as Rams’ head coach
After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed. With a 19-16 loss to...
Bill Belichick fires back at Jake Bailey’s agent following suspension
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots surprised a lot of people Friday evening when they moved Jake Bailey and Jack Jones from injured reserve to the suspended list, including the punter. Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “surprised” to learn about the...
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status
Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac. “Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.”
NFL Wide Receiver Made $1 Million In Incentive Bonuses On Saturday
Never a bad day when you put another $1 million in the bank. On Saturday night, Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk made himself some money by by hitting 80 receptions and surpassing the 1,100-yard mark; which triggered $500,000 bonuses for each milestone. Fans reacted to Kirk's nice payday in the pivotal...
