ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin’s 2-word take on Tom Brady being on the doorstep of reaching this incredible feat

Tom Brady could reach a notable feat in his upcoming 50th regular season game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady heads into Tampa Bay’s road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons sitting in third place in the franchise’s all-time passing yards list. He has logged 14,559 passing yards in 49 regular season contests played with the NFC South powerhouse. If the seven-time Super Bowl winner can tally 262 passing yards in Week 18, he will then move past Vinny Testaverde (14,820 passing yards in 76 games) for second place on this leaderboard.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe has exceeded $8 million dollars, and Rob Gronkowski has helped by donating the perfect amount to the campaign in a completely on-brand move by the former NFL star. The ever-growing contribution to the toy drive of the Buffalo Bills’ safety has now surpassed $8.1 million and counting, and Gronkowski gave a hilarious […] The post Rob Gronkowski donates hilariously predictable amount to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring after the Green Bay Packers’ failed playoff bid in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions? Well, many NFL fans think that’s the case based on Rodgers’ action towards Jameson Williams after the game. After the Lions took down the Packers 20-16 to deny them a playoff berth, Williams approached Rodgers for […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ failed jersey swap with Jameson Williams after Lions-Packers game fuels retirement talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick fires back at Jake Bailey’s agent following suspension

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots surprised a lot of people Friday evening when they moved Jake Bailey and Jack Jones from injured reserve to the suspended list, including the punter. Bailey’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, said in a statement on Saturday that he was “surprised” to learn about the...
The Spun

Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy