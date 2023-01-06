ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska mentoring programs seek mentors for young people

OMAHA, Neb. — Mentor Nebraska is celebrating National Mentoring Month by launching a statewide campaign to recruit mentors for young people in the state. The nonprofit and its partner mentoring programs are asking Nebraskans to volunteer to mentor a young person in their community. “National Mentoring Month is the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam

Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KEARNEY, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations

A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested

(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa declares January 'Radon Action Month,' issues health alert

Iowa — Iowa, the state leading U.S. radon levels, issued a health alert on Friday. Gov. Kim Reynolds also declared January Radon Action Month. The radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, according to the health department. It's believed to be the cause...
IOWA STATE
klkntv.com

FDA now allows prescription abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration has made a change to a long-standing rule that prevented drug stores from selling the prescription abortion pill mifepristone. The decision comes after the Justice Department gave the OK to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion...
LINCOLN, NE

