Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
KETV.com
Nebraska mentoring programs seek mentors for young people
OMAHA, Neb. — Mentor Nebraska is celebrating National Mentoring Month by launching a statewide campaign to recruit mentors for young people in the state. The nonprofit and its partner mentoring programs are asking Nebraskans to volunteer to mentor a young person in their community. “National Mentoring Month is the...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Turkey hunters can buy permits Jan. 9, get familiar with changes
Several changes await Nebraska wild turkey hunters in 2023. Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 9 and should become familiar with the changes before the season opens. Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations
A rural Iowa breeder who euthanized unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections and then left the animals alone to die has been fined $12,600 by the federal government. Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, has been cited by the U.S. Department […] The post USDA fines Iowa dog breeder with long history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
KETV.com
'Makes me take it serious': Driving school educates high school students on roadway risks
OMAHA, Neb. — 2022 was a deadly year on Nebraska roads with traffic fatalities hitting a 15-year high. And driving instructors want to make sure your teenagers know the risks when getting behind the wheel. The owner of the Cornhusker Driving School says throughout the years, he's noticed that...
DNR reaches goal of 100,000 deer harvested
(State) Iowa’s Deer Harvest has surpassed 100,000. With a few days left in the season the count is at 100,660. Here’s Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR. “We broke that 100,000 mark already and still some more deer hunting available. It looks like another good year for deer hunters in the state of Iowa. We’ve been on a pretty good streak of harvesting more than 100,000 deer.”
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
KETV.com
Iowa declares January 'Radon Action Month,' issues health alert
Iowa — Iowa, the state leading U.S. radon levels, issued a health alert on Friday. Gov. Kim Reynolds also declared January Radon Action Month. The radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, according to the health department. It's believed to be the cause...
klkntv.com
FDA now allows prescription abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration has made a change to a long-standing rule that prevented drug stores from selling the prescription abortion pill mifepristone. The decision comes after the Justice Department gave the OK to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion...
Comments / 0