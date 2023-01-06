ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Audit: Michigan UIA couldn't support $10.2B of payments

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du5CQ_0k5mB9QY00

(The Center Square) – An audit released Friday from the Office of Auditor General Doug Ringler marked 11 “material conditions” – the most severe rating – for how the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency operated during the pandemic, which resulted in losing billions of taxpayer dollars.

The audit found the UIA couldn’t support the appropriateness of $10.2 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, mostly because it added invalid eligibility criteria in the PUA application and didn't require some PUA claimants to certify they met federal eligibility criteria.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, of Richland Township, said the audit shows the agency wasted billions of taxpayer money.

“The shift of power in state government is no excuse to sacrifice accountability,” Hall said in a statement. “When the people of Michigan were struggling, the unemployment agency failed jobless workers who really needed help, cut corners, and wasted billions of taxpayer dollars to fraud and mistake.”

The audit released Friday is the fourth in a series of five started in 2020 after lawmakers requested a review.

The UIA paid $8.3 billion in PUA claims for benefit weeks ended February 8, 2020 through June 27, 2020 without requiring claimants to certify they met one of the 11 federal eligibility criteria, because UIA didn't include the criteria on its weekly continued claim certification form during this period.

The audit confirmed the UIA reassigned investigation staff and removed much fraud detection to expedite payments at the expense of accuracy. Seven other findings follow:

Although UIA made billions of dollars of fraudulent overpayments in various unemployment programs, it identified that only 28 PUA claims, totaling $342,000, resulted from intentional misrepresentation by claimants.The UIA became aware of 314,000 PUA claimants without prior qualifying employment. Although it paid at least $3.3 billion in benefits to them, UIA did not take timely action to limit further overpayments or begin collection efforts.The audit said the UIA changed its criteria for flagging benefit payments needing a manager review prior to release. This allowed high-dollar and high-risk benefit payments without review, and some managers' reviews were ineffective because UIA did not provide adequate training and guidance.The audit found the UIA didn’t timely follow up on claimants who received Unemployment Compensation benefits and earned wages during the same quarter. The delay means the UIA may not be able to recoup improper benefits. UIA programmed Michigan’s Integrated Data Automated System to automatically approve an increased weekly benefit amount based on the claimant's self-attestation of earnings. However, it did not review the appropriateness of income documentation submitted by claimants with their initial PUA applications before approving the increase.The UIA should have required claimants to seek work in November 2020; however, it did not do so until the benefit week ended June 5, 2021, or seven months later.The audit found the UIA didn’t respond timely to claimants’ communication during much of the pandemic. When the UIA did hire more employees, it staffed the call center but didn’t ensure contractors monitored new and inexperienced staff. A previous audit found the UIA didn’t train many of its employees, and it didn’t screen more than 5,000 employees , some of which were convicted felons.

Hall said that oversight must continue.

“Oversight is more crucial now than ever,” Hall said. “This is no time for Democrats to let the foot off the gas and let down the people of our state who were harmed by the unemployment agency’s incompetence and who are still at risk. And before there’s any discussion of expanding unemployment benefits, step one must be fixing the system to prevent fraud. Expanding the broken system would let fraudsters steal even more from Michigan taxpayers.”

Comments / 5

Rachel Merritt
3d ago

Absolutely, this was a total mess. They hurt a lot of people. Fix this mess, this was not just the people fault the agency is to blame also. Good call on this one. Stop with the threatening letters, fix the broken system. If you are struggling financially how could you pay the agency back for their errors. Those checks are spent long gone. Everybody loses!

Reply
10
Kim Leigeb Jimenez
3d ago

And why not?? Our government policy and procedures is a total debacle. In the meantime, I'll keep hauling my 67 year rump to work every day so that they can keep making HUGE "mistakes"!

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Illinois General Assembly approves regulation impacting lawn sprinkler system installation

(The Center Square) – A measure requiring anyone installing a sprinkler system for a lawn in Illinois to have a licensed plumber hired for inspection has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. Opponents say it's unnecessary. House Bill 4245 was filed by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, and requires irrigation contractors to have their work looked over by a state-licensed plumber or face a $10,000 fine. The legislation...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan unemployment agency wasn't effective in processing pandemic claims, audit shows

A new state audit released Friday found Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wasn't effective in processing unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic and improperly granted overpayment waivers to some claimants while not considering others that met the waiver criteria, one of several other findings related to the way the agency distributed benefits and handled overpayment waivers in the months that followed. The audit estimated the agency may have improperly granted $1.7 billion in overpayment waivers but didn't consider...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

The supreme law: Getting to know Michigan’s Constitution

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how lieutenant governor candidates are chosen. It is crucial that Michiganders feel equipped to respond when government encroaches on their rights and freedoms. They should also be equipped to prevent crises. We should not go to the voting booth, perform our duty and then wash our hands. We should all take time to be engaged in what is happening, and we should do so with the proper knowledge.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: Governor’s inauguration, Democratic majority

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look back at the governor’s inauguration and a look ahead at the next four years and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about what it will take to hold the newly found Democratic majority together in the legislature. “More than ever this is about communication and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Shunning those with criminal convictions hurts us all | Opinion

Last week, a member of our community with a promising legal career lost the opportunity to serve as a law clerk for the Michigan Supreme Court because concerns were raised about his decades-old conviction, for which he had accepted responsibility and served his debt to society. As representatives of organizations dedicated to equal justice under the law, we are troubled that a member of any court in our state, let alone its highest court, would object to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth

(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Detroit

What Michigan's minimum wage increase means for small businesses

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's minimum wage rises above $10 starting this year, but what does that mean for Michigan small businesses who may have small margins? The increase from $9.87 to $10.10 was set by the "Michigan Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018" and is part of multiple annual increases. Marick Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University says this raise should be manageable when it comes to small businesses in the state."Most recent year, you had about 170,000 person increase in the number of employees in small businesses in Michigan. So that's something you want to sustain, and you wouldn't want to set the minimum wage perhaps at a level that would detract from that," says Masters.He says small businesses have been leading the way in job growth, not only nationally but in Michigan as well. He added about two million people in the state work for small businesses, about 48% of the workforce. More information on the 2023 increase can be found here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: No gun-ban bill approved over weekend; John Deere agrees on 'right to repair'

A Senate proposal to regulate guns in Illinois is now on file, but there’s pushback from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that it’s too watered down. The amendment filed Sunday defines “assault weapons” and caps magazines to no more than 10 rounds for rifles and no more than 15 rounds for handguns. It’s possible the measure could be heard Monday morning in the Senate Executive Committee. The Senate will reconvene Monday afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.” “I was concerned about this until my kids pointed out that when people in their generation think something is really cool, they say ‘that’s fire,’” Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system

(The Center Squares) – Ohio’s new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years. "Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across...
OHIO STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants

LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) said Friday that the Office of Auditor General (OAG) missed some important context after finding fraud, technology issues, financial waivers and other issues by the UIA during the pandemic. UIA Director Julia Dale said in a Friday statement that the OAG’s audit is  “rehashing” old findings and “is not […] The post Audit of unemployment agency found fraud during pandemic, UIA says report is missing context appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

MI Dept of State complies with 1/6 special counsel subpoena

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has confirmed her office complied with a subpoena issued as part of a federal inquiry into election tampering and the January 6th insurrection. The Detroit Free Press reports the Secretary of State shared 37 pages of emails, including communications between the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy